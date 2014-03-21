Worldwide financial sector M&A down 14 percent in 2014 -data

LONDON, March 21 Worldwide financial sector
merger and acquisition (M&A) activity so far this year is down
14 percent on a year ago, its slowest period for deal-making in
two years, Thomson Reuters weekly data showed on Friday.
Year-to-date deal volumes in the financial sector were $43
billion, the data shows, lifted by Mercuria Energy Group's $3.5
billion purchase of JPMorgan's physical commodities
business this week, but still behind the $50.1 billion in deals
announced in the same period last year.
(For more detail on the week's investment banking data
please click: here)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)