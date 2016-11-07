Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1145 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. buyout fund TPG said it had signed a 2.4 billion euro agreement to sell its logistics property firm P3 Logistics Parks to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, in what it described as the largest European real estate deal this year.

** Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom Oyj and speciality paper maker Munksjo Oyj have agreed to combine their operations through an all-share merger designed to step up growth and improve share liquidity.

** The head of French software games developer Ubisoft reiterated his desire to keep Ubisoft independent, in the face of pressure from shareholder Vivendi, and added Ubisoft was in talks with Netflix over a series.

** Shares in China International Capital Corp (CICC) are indicated to climb 2.6 percent after the company agreed to buy smaller rival China Investment Securities for $2.5 billion as China's leading investment bank boost its retail brokerage business.

** The chief executive of EFG International said BSI will benefit from the Swiss private bank's know-how after it completed the takeover of the troubled bank, which has been punished for its links to the scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

** Oracle Corp said on Saturday its proposed $9.3 billion acquisition of cloud storage company NetSuite Inc will move forward after more than half of eligible NetSuite shareholders backed the bid.

** Saint-Gobain remains committed to its deal to take over Sika by buying out the controlling stake held by the founding family of the Swiss firm, the French company's chief financial officer told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

** Bayer may soon issue a mandatory convertible bond to help finance its $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto , German daily Handelsblatt reports, citing financial sources. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)