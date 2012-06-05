Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest
state-owned energy company, is considering bidding for part of
ConocoPhillips Canadian oil sands holdings worth around
$5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on Tuesday.
** Abu Dhabi's rapidly growing Etihad Airways has bought a 4
percent stake in Virgin Australia, its fourth overseas
deal since December as the airline tries to compete with Gulf
rivals. Etihad said it had acquired the stake for $35.6 million
via market purchases over the past few weeks.
** Hutchison Whampoa of Hong Kong agreed to
acquire a 75 percent stake in Scailex, the parent of
Israeli mobile phone operator Partner Communications,
for $125 million in cash, Scailex said on Tuesday.
** Italian insurer Unipol has agreed to sell a
stake in top investment bank Mediobanca that it will
hold after its planned merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI,
a document obtained by Reuters on Tuesday said.
** The world's top gas producer, Gazprom, has no
plans to buy BP's stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP
as of now, a company executive said.