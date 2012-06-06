Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Fanatics.com has raised $150 million from venture firms Andreessen Horowitz and Insight Venture Partners in an investment that values the online sports retailer at $1.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Morgan Stanley is considering selling a stake in its vaunted commodities trading division, according to a news report that, if true, would reflect the bank's most radical plan yet to ease mounting regulatory and credit pressures.
** Chesapeake Energy is in late-stage talks to sell nearly all of its pipeline assets for over $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), according to a person familiar with the matter, as the company scrambles to close a $9 billion to $10 billion funding shortfall.
** Germany's Merck KGaA and India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd have struck a deal to develop cheap versions of biotech cancer drugs, seeking to tap into a new market as patents on biotech medicines expire.
** Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61 percent in a new insurer that would be created in a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, moving forward towards the creation of Italy's second-largest insurance group.
** Calumet Specialty Products LP will buy privately held Royal Purple Inc for about $335 million to bulk up its lubricants offering.
** Halcon Resources Corp said it would buy an operated interest in oil and gas leases in East Texas in a deal valued at $377.8 million, as it looks to beef up its portfolio of oil and gas assets.
** RSA, Britain's biggest commercial insurer, has agreed to buy L'Union Canadienne, the No. 3 general insurance player in the Canadian province of Quebec, for 94 million pounds ($144.48 million).
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has taken full control of its Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports (ESS), buying out Walt Disney Co's 50 percent share to end a 16-year partnership in the region.
** British military equipment maker Chemring said it would sell its marine interests to Drew Marine for 32 million pounds ($49.19 million) to help it cut debt, buy back shares and fund pension liabilities.
** American clothing designer Kenneth Cole will take his eponymous fashion house private for $15.25 per share, slightly more than he had offered in February. The offer values Kenneth Cole Productions Inc at about $280 million.
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.