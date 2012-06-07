Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to buy
failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit
DenizBank for 6.48 billion Turkish lira ($3.5
billion), a source close to the deal said.
** Barclays Plc plans to buy a 49.9 percent stake
in Namibia's second-largest lender by assets, Bank Windhoek, the
country's central bank said.
** Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), Morocco's
second biggest lender, will invest 1 billion euros ($1.26
billion) for a 50 percent stake in Ivory Coast's Group Banque
Atlantique, the two companies said.
** South Korean conglomerate SK Group said its unit has
agreed to buy a 37.5 percent stake worth $310 million in an
Australian gas field from ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd
to help it secure liquefied natural gas supplies.
** Synergy Health Plc said it would buy U.S. based
SRI/Surgical Express Inc to increase its presence in
the world's largest healthcare market and expand its reach out
of the struggling UK and European economies.
** Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp has no
plan to invest in Olympus Corp, President Fumio Ohtsubo
told Reuters, contradicting a media report it would invest in
the medical equipment maker Olympus, which is struggling to
recover from an accounting scandal.
** Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, said on Thursday it
had agreed to sell its Greek stock broking business, HSBC
Securities S.A., to a group of investors led by the unit's
current managing director Nikos Pantelakis.
** Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc said
it would buy privately held Bytemobile for an undisclosed
amount.