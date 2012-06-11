Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales miss estimates
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
June 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday.
** U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp has offered to sell assets to secure EU regulatory approval for its $16.5 billion takeover of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Swedish private equity group EQT agreed to buy German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion), sealing one of the largest buyout deals in Europe this year.
** Private equity group Apax Partners has led a deal to buy software group Paradigm, which sells its technology to oil and gas explorers and producers, for a about $1 billion in cash.
** A planned cash injection into French set-top box maker Technicolor SA hit a snag on Monday as the group said it had rejected a higher offer from an investment fund managed by JPMorgan on the grounds it imposed unacceptable conditions.
Technicolor turned down a revised offer to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and said it had opted instead for an original, lower offer of 169 million euros ($210.7 million) which it said was better structured.
** Sagard Capital Partners agreed to buy healthcare services provider IntegraMed America Inc for $169.5 million.
** Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street Corp, a source familiar with the situation said. The combined business would oversee funds of close to $700 billion, although no formal agreement has been reached, the source added.
** American Airlines still plans to exit bankruptcy at the end of this year but is not concentrating on a merger currently despite pressure from unions to forge a combination with US Airways, American Airline's chief executive said on Monday.
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year