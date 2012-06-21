Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Wednesday it has failed to find a buyer for its German business E-Plus, whose sale was intended to fend off an unsolicited partial bid by Carlos Slim's American Movil.

** Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said it has abandoned talks with Guggenheim Partners over a sale of RREEF, Deutsche's alternative asset management business, after failing to agree on terms.

** Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa completed its takeover of Portugal's Cimpor on Wednesday, controlling 94.8 percent of the cement-maker, Cimpor said in a statement on the CMVM market regulator's website.Camargo, which was already the largest single shareholder in Cimpor with a 33 percent stake, launched a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of the company in March.

** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp made a $2 billion takeover offer for Australia's Consolidated Media Holdings , boosting top shareholder and billionaire James Packer's warchest as he abandons media in favor of casinos.

** Chevron Corp will take a 50 percent stake in two exploration blocks licensed to Kosmos Energy Ltd offshore Suriname and will develop any commercial discoveries.

** Blackstone Group LP and BC Partners are jointly bidding for frozen foods group Iglo, hoping to divide the spoils rather than fight it out in what could be Europe's largest buyout of the year, a person familiar with situation said.

** Swedish packaging firms Korsnas and Billerud said they would merge their operations to create a leading player in an industry which has sought consolidation to deal with declining demand.

The deal involves holding company Kinnevik selling its Korsnas packaging operations to slightly bigger rival Billerud for 2.7 billion crowns ($388 million) to form a combined group called BillerudKorsnas with annual sales of about 20 billion crowns.

** Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on Wednesday it has reached the 90 percent level of shareholder acceptance in its takeover bid for Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail ASA SFRET.OL, which allows it to force holdout shareholders to sell their stock.

** Britain's Sage Group entered the fast-growing and relatively undeveloped Brazilian software market by buying Folhamatic Group, a provider of accounting, tax, payroll and regulatory software to small businesses.

The company expects to pay 125 million pounds ($196 million) for 75 percent of Folhamatic.

** Mizuho Financial Group said it had agreed to buy a Brazilian unit of Germany's WestLB, the latest move by a Japanese bank to snap up assets amid the euro zone crisis.

** Austrian insurer Uniqa has signed a deal to buy the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's stakes in some of its emerging Europe units, the Austrian insurer said.

** OMV AG is divesting some British North Sea assets to focus on the West of Shetlands area, the Austrian energy company said.

** Brazil's state-led utility holding company Eletrobras is in talks to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's stake in a local power distributor in a bid to boost the state's presence and limit foreign involvement in the industry, three senior officials with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.