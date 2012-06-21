Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
** Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Wednesday it has
failed to find a buyer for its German business E-Plus, whose
sale was intended to fend off an unsolicited partial bid by
Carlos Slim's American Movil.
** Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said it has
abandoned talks with Guggenheim Partners over a sale of RREEF,
Deutsche's alternative asset management business, after failing
to agree on terms.
** Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa
completed its takeover of Portugal's Cimpor on
Wednesday, controlling 94.8 percent of the cement-maker, Cimpor
said in a statement on the CMVM market regulator's
website.Camargo, which was already the largest single
shareholder in Cimpor with a 33 percent stake, launched a 2.5
billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of the company in
March.
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp made a $2 billion
takeover offer for Australia's Consolidated Media Holdings
, boosting top shareholder and billionaire James
Packer's warchest as he abandons media in favor of casinos.
** Chevron Corp will take a 50 percent stake in two
exploration blocks licensed to Kosmos Energy Ltd
offshore Suriname and will develop any commercial discoveries.
** Blackstone Group LP and BC Partners are
jointly bidding for frozen foods group Iglo, hoping to divide
the spoils rather than fight it out in what could be Europe's
largest buyout of the year, a person familiar with situation
said.
** Swedish packaging firms Korsnas and Billerud
said they would merge their operations to create a leading
player in an industry which has sought consolidation to deal
with declining demand.
The deal involves holding company Kinnevik
selling its Korsnas packaging operations to slightly bigger
rival Billerud for 2.7 billion crowns ($388 million) to form a
combined group called BillerudKorsnas with annual sales of about
20 billion crowns.
** Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on
Wednesday it has reached the 90 percent level of shareholder
acceptance in its takeover bid for Norway's Statoil Fuel and
Retail ASA SFRET.OL, which allows it to force holdout
shareholders to sell their stock.
** Britain's Sage Group entered the fast-growing and
relatively undeveloped Brazilian software market by buying
Folhamatic Group, a provider of accounting, tax, payroll and
regulatory software to small businesses.
The company expects to pay 125 million pounds ($196 million)
for 75 percent of Folhamatic.
** Mizuho Financial Group said it had agreed to buy
a Brazilian unit of Germany's WestLB, the latest move
by a Japanese bank to snap up assets amid the euro zone crisis.
** Austrian insurer Uniqa has signed a deal to buy
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's stakes in
some of its emerging Europe units, the Austrian insurer said.
** OMV AG is divesting some British North Sea
assets to focus on the West of Shetlands area, the Austrian
energy company said.
** Brazil's state-led utility holding company Eletrobras is
in talks to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's stake in a local
power distributor in a bid to boost the state's presence and
limit foreign involvement in the industry, three senior
officials with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.