Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Quest Software Inc said a strategic bidder has
proposed buying the maker of enterprise management software for
about $2.32 billion, trumping an earlier offer of nearly $2.17
billion from private investment firm Insight Venture
Partners.
** Shareholders are betting Shell will up the
stakes in a bid battle for explorer Cove Energy after
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production extended the
deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion
offer.
** Microsoft Corp agreed to buy online social
network firm Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion in cash, which will
allow the software company to offer a service like Facebook
Inc's to corporate customers.
** Linn Energy Llc will acquire properties in Jonah
Field, located in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming,
from BP America Production Co for $1.03 billion.
** Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services
Inc said it would sell its healthcare benefit solutions
business to private equity firm Lightyear Capital for $335
million in cash.
** B/E Aerospace Inc, the world's biggest maker of
aircraft interiors, will buy Germany's Interturbine group of
companies for about 200 million euros ($251 million), adding to
its business that supplies consumables to
airlines.
** Fidelity National Financial Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
property title insurer, will buy restaurant operator J
Alexander's Corp for about $72 million.
** Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon
Energy, said on Saturday it will sell stake in its
China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development
Co Ltd for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million).
** Delta Air Lines Inc took the keys to the Trainer,
Pennsylvania, refinery from Phillips 66 on Friday,
becoming the first air carrier to wade into fuel production in a
bid to bring down costs.
The deal, which revived the shuttered 185,000 barrel-per-day
plant and eased fears of a fuel supply shortfall in the U.S.
Northeast, was finalized late Friday afternoon, company
officials said.
** Thomson Reuters Corp has bought
privately held Zawya Ltd, an online service supplying business
information in the Middle East and North Africa, the global news
and information provider said.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Zawya
shares were purchased from a group of shareholders led by
Saffar, a Dubai-based investment group, Thomson Reuters
said.
** Private equity firm Cinven said it reached an agreement
to acquire a majority stake in Pronet Guvenlik, a leading
provider of security alarm systems in Turkey, from local private
equity group Turk Ventures and the Dutch Development Bank. It
also agreed to buy Prezioso Technilor, a French maker of
anti-corrosion paints and coatings for use in the oil, gas and
nuclear industries, from Indigo Capital.
** South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners has been
chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in
electronics retailer in Hi-mart Co Ltd, with local
media putting the bid value as high as 1.25 trillion Korean won
($1.1 billion).
** EU competition regulators are to approve the sale of U.S.
conglomerate SPX Corp's automotive service business to
world No. 1 car parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH for
$1.15 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.
** A unit of top commodity trader Glencore International
Plc and politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa
have finalised their purchase of just over 70 percent of Optimum
Coal Holdings Ltd, the coal producer said.
A consortium including a Glencore subsidiary, Piruto BV, and
Ramaphosa's Lexshell 849 have been in talks since last year to
buy a controlling stake in Optimum, South Africa's sixth-biggest
coal miner.