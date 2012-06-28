Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
** The board of News Corp approved in principle
splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into separate
publishing and entertainment businesses, a person familiar with
the situation said.
** French utility Veolia Environnement said it sold
its regulated UK water business for an enterprise value of 1.24
billion pounds ($1.92 billion) as part of its restructuring,
cutting its debt pile by 1.45 billion euros.
** Oil major Shell again extended a deadline for
Cove Energy shareholders to accept its offer, giving
itself more time to decide its next move as it vies with
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production to acquire
the explorer.
** Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim notched another victory in
Europe on Wednesday as he acquired a quarter of Dutch telecom
KPN, bolstering his expanding mobile phone empire.
** German industrial gas producer Linde AG is the
leading bidder for Lincare Holdings Inc and could offer
at least $3.4 billion for the U.S. oxygen provider, the
Financial Times Alphaville blog reported late on Wednesday,
citing sources.
** Telekom Austria's planned acquisition of budget
obile operator Yesss from Orange faces an extended
review by Austria's competition authorities, delaying Hutchison
3G's agreed $1.6 billion takeover of Orange Austria.
** French food group Danone agreed to pay 550
million euros ($685.2 million) to take control of Morocco's top
dairy firm Centrale Laitiere to broaden its presence
in North African markets amid weakening sales in southern
Europe.
** British lender HSBC raised about $430 million
after selling its holdings in India's Axis Bank
and Yes Bank , with both lenders
fetching prices higher than term sheets amid a strong rally for
the country's banking sector stocks this year.
** Norwegian publisher A-pressen has been given the green
light to acquire Edda Media from Mecom after agreeing to
the competition regulator's condition that it sell some of its
newspapers.
** State-owned Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) again raised
its stake in its takeover target China Gas Holdings Ltd
, further frustrating Sinopec's attempts to take
control of the piped-gas distributor.
That pits it against Sinopec and ENN Energy Ltd
, which in December made a $2.2 billion joint offer to
acquire China Gas. The Hong Kong-listed gas distributor rebuffed
their HK$3.50-a-share offer.
** Cigna Corp said it agreed to buy some Medicare
Advantage plans in Texas and Arkansas from health insurer Humana
Inc.