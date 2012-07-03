Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. investment manager BlackRock is buying Swiss
Re's European private equity arm, marking the second
deal for a private equity fund manager in as many days as
sellers contend with a new regulatory landscape and tough
trading.
** Italian carmaker Fiat SpA is to exercise an
option to buy around 3.3 percent of U.S. peer Chrysler from the
VEBA trust fund, boosting its stake to 61.8 percent. An auto
analyst, asking not to be named, said a ballpark figure for the
price could be 200 million euros ($252 million).
** Technology services firm M*Modal agreed to be
acquired in an all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One
Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase &
Co.
** British drinks can maker Rexam said on Tuesday it
had agreed to sell its underperforming personal care business in
two parts for $709 million in cash and return about $580.5
million of the proceeds to investors.
** Private equity fund MBK Partners has walked away from the
auction of a majority stake in Hi-mart Co, South
Korea's biggest electronics retailer, after it found a
worse-than-expected deterioration in the business on entering
exclusive talks, a source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** Research and advisory company Corporate Executive Board
Co plans to buy UK-based SHL from private equity firm
HgCapital Trust Plc for $660 million in its largest
acquisition yet to boost its talent management business.
** Russian steel maker Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
has dropped its A$554 million ($567 million) bid for
Australian iron ore developer Flinders Mines following
legal action from a shareholder.
** Credit Suisse has sold a 7 percent stake in
fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management, a move which is
set to add more than 200 million pounds ($313.8 million) to the
Swiss bank's third-quarter earnings and bolster its capital.
** Duke Energy Corp closed its $18 billion
acquisition of Progress Energy Inc and said Progress's Chief
Executive Bill Johnson has resigned instead of taking the top
job at the combined company, as had been previously planned.
Duke CEO Jim Rogers will become CEO of the combined company,
while remaining chairman, the company said on Tuesday.
** Canadian oil and gas company Peyto Exploration &
Development Corp PEY.TO said on Tuesday it will buy Open Range
Energy Corp ONR.TO in a deal valued at C$100.2 million ($98.3
million) to boost its presence in the Alberta deep basin area.
** Canada's Winstar Resources Ltd said it is
exploring strategic options, including selling itself, four
months after the oil and gas company failed to find a partner
for its Tunisian assets.