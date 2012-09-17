Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
Sept 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
** Russia pulled the trigger on the sale of a $5 billion stake in Sberbank Rosii OAO on Monday, taking advantage of strong markets to cut the state's ownership in Europe's No.3 bank to a bare majority.
** German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government was studying a planned merger between Franco-German aerospace and defense group EADS and Britain's BAE Systems Holdings Inc and would give its answer "within the deadlines."
** Alliance Boots, the owner of Europe's largest pharmacy chain, will buy a 12 percent stake in China's Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for about 56 million pounds ($91 million), Alliance said on Sunday.
** New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic LLC has invested $44 million for a minority stake in Turkey's yemeksepeti.com, an online food delivery business, the Turkish firm said.
** ABC India board approves sale of a 19 pct stake in Nissin ABC Logistics for 163 million rupees ($3 million).
** Essdar Capital Ltd, an advisory and investment firm backed by Abu Dhabi royals, said its management bought out its existing shareholders, in a rare management-led buyout of a specialist financial institution in the Middle East.
** Activist hedge fund Starboard Value is expected to disclose on Monday that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of the office products supplier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Qatar First Investment Bank has acquired two properties in central London, The Leinster Inn Hotel at Leinster Square and Westbourne House, Westbourne Grove, the company said on Sunday. [ID: nL5E8KH01Z]
