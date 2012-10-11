Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** Canada said it needs more time to complete its review of China's CNOOC Ltd $15.1 billion bid to take over Nexen Inc, a deal that has raised fears about opening the Canadian energy sector to China's state-owned companies.

** Japanese mobile carrier Softbank Corp may buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel Corp to establish a foothold in the U.S. wireless market, in what could be the largest Japanese acquisition ever in America.

** Financier Nat Rothschild, one of the founders of coal miner Bumi Plc, said on Thursday he saw challenges for the company even after the exit of Indonesia's powerful Bakrie family, with ownership remaining concentrated.

** DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, is selling more than half of its $1.3 billion stake in Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) to Ayala Corp, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

** Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd unexpectedly rebuffed a takeover offer led by a Chinese private equity firm valuing the copper miner at A$824 million ($844.31 million), but said it remained open to a higher bid.

** Indian tire manufacturer Apollo Tyres is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in a deal valued at around $600 million, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn on Thursday offered to buy all outstanding shares of U.S. truckmaker Oshkosh Corp for $32.50 a share, a 21 percent premium to their Wednesday closing price.

** Indonesia's biggest listed oil company, PT Medco Energi Internasional, said on Thursday it would sell a majority stake in its liquid fuel storage unit PT Medco Sarana Kalibaru to energy firm Puma Energy LLC.

** Austrian energy group Verbund will sell its 49 percent stake in local energy services provider Energie Klagenfurt GmbH (EKG) to majority owner Stadtwerke Klagenfurt for around 70 million euros ($90.31 million), Verbund said on Thursday.

** Private equity arm of Standard Chartered Plc will invest $35 million in Indian visual entertainment services group Prime Focus Ltd at a maximum price of 53 rupees per share, the Indian firm said.

** Insurer Unipol has lodged an appeal against conditions laid down by Italy's competition watchdog to clear its planned takeover of peer Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy's No. 2 player, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Real-estate manager Prelios SpA said on Thursday exclusive bid talks with Feidos, an Italian consortium led by real estate entrepreneur Massimo Caputi, will last until Nov. 12.

** Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has dissolved a joint venture with India's Unitech Ltd, hoping to distance itself from a scandal over the award of operating licences and setting out a new plan to win business in the subcontinent.

** Finnish chemicals group Kemira said on Thursday it will not buy Swiss company Clariant's paper chemicals unit.

** China's Baosteel Group is not bidding for ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

** Activist investor fund Third Point has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy an unspecified stake in Murphy Oil Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said.