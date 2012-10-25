Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management is preparing a takeover bid for the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain Supervalu Inc, with an eye toward divesting the troubled company's assets to several parties only interested in pieces, according to people familiar with the matter.

** General Motors Co plans to have talks to buy a stake in its South Korean unit from the unit's second-biggest shareholder, Korea Development Bank(KDB), the head of GM Korea said on Thursday.

** Schneider Electric will examine any acquisition opportunities that arise, as well as possible disposals, finance head Emmanuel Babeau said in a phone interview on Thursday.

People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the French engineering company had abandoned plans to sell the unit for around $1 billion.

** Carlyle Group has signed its first ever investment in Southeast Asia, with a deal to buy a stake of around 25 percent in a publicly traded Indonesian telecom towers operator for about $100 million, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

** Private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group will buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S. special servicer of sour mortgages, for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.

** RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is in advanced talks to sell Horizon, its British nuclear joint venture with E.ON, a company spokeswoman said. Analysts say the deal could fetch up to 500 million euros ($648 million).

** Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia is to sell part of a manufacturing plant it is closing in Salo, southwest Finland, to drugmaker Orion.

** U.S. energy group Chevron plans to look for shale gas in Lithuania after buying a stake in a local oil company that holds a prospecting license, business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday.

** Hess Corp said it has agreed to sell its interest in the Beryl area fields in the North Sea and the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation System to Royal Dutch Shell for $525 million.

** Private equity firm MBK Partners will buy water purifier maker Woongjin Coway from its major shareholder Woongjin Holdings, in a deal a South Korean court is expected to approve, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.