Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Germany's Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker
Schiff Nutrition International for $1.2 billion as it
seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile
prescription drugs business.
** Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd said it will
merge with its light-oil focused funit PetroBakken Energy Ltd
and transfer its heavy oil business to a new entity to
arrest a fall in its market valuation.
** Polish refiner Lotos is interested in buying
the chain of Finnish Neste's 106 gas stations in
Poland and has signed related non-disclosure agreements, Lotos's
deputy head said on Tuesday.
** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc
is exploring a sale and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co
to advise on the process, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Australia's competition regulator said it will review a
proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food
supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private
equity firm Anacacia Capital.
** Singapore Airlines Ltd will buy a 10 percent
stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd for A$105
million ($108 million), stepping up its competition with rival
Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative Australian market.
** Billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo increased its stake
in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom overnight,
outmanoeuvring arch-rival Telenor and potentially
clearing the way for a resumption of dividend payouts.
** German financial holding company Porsche SE
plans to use the bulk of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion)
in net cash for strategic acquisitions rather than return it to
shareholders.
** Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a Japanese unit
of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an
undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese
acquisition in a month.
** Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on
Tuesday China's Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an
interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou
Technology businesses.
** Premier Foods Plc said it sold its pickles and
sauces business, including the Branston brand, for 92.5 million
pounds (148.22 million) to Japan's Mizkan Group to trim debt.
** Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) said it was
considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central
and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the
region.
** Russia will sell a 5.66 percent stake in Rosneft
to British major BP next year but will refrain
from a wider privatisation of the country's largest oil company
in 2013, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an
interview.
** Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel
producer, is in talks to acquire ArcelorMittlal's
assets in Florange in eastern France, Les Echos reported on its
website on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the
matter.