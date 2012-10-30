Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Germany's Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International for $1.2 billion as it seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile prescription drugs business.

** Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd said it will merge with its light-oil focused funit PetroBakken Energy Ltd and transfer its heavy oil business to a new entity to arrest a fall in its market valuation.

** Polish refiner Lotos is interested in buying the chain of Finnish Neste's 106 gas stations in Poland and has signed related non-disclosure agreements, Lotos's deputy head said on Tuesday.

** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc is exploring a sale and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.

** Australia's competition regulator said it will review a proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private equity firm Anacacia Capital.

** Singapore Airlines Ltd will buy a 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd for A$105 million ($108 million), stepping up its competition with rival Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative Australian market.

** Billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo increased its stake in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom overnight, outmanoeuvring arch-rival Telenor and potentially clearing the way for a resumption of dividend payouts.

** German financial holding company Porsche SE plans to use the bulk of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in net cash for strategic acquisitions rather than return it to shareholders.

** Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese acquisition in a month.

** Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on Tuesday China's Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou Technology businesses.

** Premier Foods Plc said it sold its pickles and sauces business, including the Branston brand, for 92.5 million pounds (148.22 million) to Japan's Mizkan Group to trim debt.

** Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.

** Russia will sell a 5.66 percent stake in Rosneft to British major BP next year but will refrain from a wider privatisation of the country's largest oil company in 2013, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.

** Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel producer, is in talks to acquire ArcelorMittlal's assets in Florange in eastern France, Les Echos reported on its website on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the matter.