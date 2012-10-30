版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 21:41 BJT

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Germany's Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International for $1.2 billion as it seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile prescription drugs business.

** Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd said it will merge with its light-oil focused funit PetroBakken Energy Ltd and transfer its heavy oil business to a new entity to arrest a fall in its market valuation.

** Polish refiner Lotos is interested in buying the chain of Finnish Neste's 106 gas stations in Poland and has signed related non-disclosure agreements, Lotos's deputy head said on Tuesday.

** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc is exploring a sale and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.

** Australia's competition regulator said it will review a proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private equity firm Anacacia Capital.

** Singapore Airlines Ltd will buy a 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd for A$105 million ($108 million), stepping up its competition with rival Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative Australian market.

** Billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo increased its stake in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom overnight, outmanoeuvring arch-rival Telenor and potentially clearing the way for a resumption of dividend payouts.

** German financial holding company Porsche SE plans to use the bulk of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in net cash for strategic acquisitions rather than return it to shareholders.

** Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese acquisition in a month.

** Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on Tuesday China's Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou Technology businesses.

** Premier Foods Plc said it sold its pickles and sauces business, including the Branston brand, for 92.5 million pounds (148.22 million) to Japan's Mizkan Group to trim debt.

** Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.

** Russia will sell a 5.66 percent stake in Rosneft to British major BP next year but will refrain from a wider privatisation of the country's largest oil company in 2013, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.

** Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel producer, is in talks to acquire ArcelorMittlal's assets in Florange in eastern France, Les Echos reported on its website on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the matter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐