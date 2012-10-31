Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Walt Disney Co agreed to buy filmmaker George Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for $4.05 billion in cash and stock, a blockbuster deal that includes the surprise promise of a new film in the series in 2015.

** Noble Group Ltd and Posco dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover bid for Australia's Arrium Ltd on Wednesday, balking at paying more after the company's board rejected a sweetened offer.

** French utility GDF Suez could proceed to "significant" asset sales by the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Isabelle Kocher said.

** Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is close to buying French eyewear designer Alain Mikli, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.

** Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer maker, is in talks with Israel's government to merge with its smaller rival Israel Chemicals (ICL), ICL's parent company said on Wednesday.

** PVH Corp will buy lingerie and sportswear maker Warnaco Group Inc for about $2.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to bring the Calvin Klein clothing brand under one roof.

** Japan's Softbank Corp said on Wednesday it is mulling various options with regard to its future stake in eAccess Ltd, which it acquired in a $1.84 billion deal earlier this month.

** Germany's Metro AG is considering splitting the international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate country units to make a potential sale of the division easier, sources told Reuters.

** Investment analysis and market index company MSCI Inc said it will buy IPD Group Ltd for $125 million to enter into the real-estate investment benchmarking business.

** Russia's investment and trading group Summa has asked the state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, to fund a possible acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp, sources familiar with the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

** British credit card insurer CPP Group Plc said it received an initial approach from Affinion Group Inc, which could lead to an offer for the firm.

** Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc said it agreed to sell its Legend investment unit to First Allied Holdings Inc to focus on its core asset management business.