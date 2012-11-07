Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
Nov 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
** U.S. satellite provider DirecTV, which also has operations in Latin America, said on Tuesday it is in the early stages of evaluating a potential acquisition of Vivendi's Brazilian telecom unit, GVT.
** Franco-Nevada Corp said it will buy an 11.7 percent net royalty interest in an oil field in Saskatchewan from Penn West Petroleum Ltd for C$400 million in cash.
** Apollo Global Management LLC is in exclusive talks to buy the education unit of McGraw-Hill Companies Inc , a person familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could be worth about $3 billion.
** Indian lubricants maker Gulf Oil Corp GFCL.NS said on Tuesday it has acquired U.S.-based specialty chemicals company Houghton International from a private equity fund for $1.05 billion.
** Morgan Stanley has launched the sale of its India private wealth business, which manages about $1 billion including loans, after entering the highly fragmented and competitive market just four years ago, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Abu Dhabi's top two developers - Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate - said their government-backed talks were at an advanced stage.
** Insurer Old Mutual unveiled a Nigerian acquisition as it pressed ahead with plans to grow in sub-Saharan Africa, and said it was closing its Austrian and German units to new customers.
Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform
Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million