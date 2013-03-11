Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Carl Icahn-controlled Icahn Enterprises LP said it entered into a confidentiality agreement with Dell Inc , less than a week after the activist investor joined a growing chorus of opposition to co-founder Michael Dell's plan to take the world's No. 3 personal computer maker private.

** Hostess Brands Inc creditor Silver Point Capital and hedge fund Hurst Capital have expressed interest in buying Hostess's snack cake brands, including Twinkies, the New York Post reported.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital has purchased the highly sought-after assets of Australian poultry firm Ingham Enterprises, Bob Ingham confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Ingham wouldn't confirm the deal valued Australia's largest poultry producer at around A$1 billion ($1.02 billion) and that TPG paid more than A$850 million, including a small cash earn-out, as reported by the Australian newspaper on Saturday.

** The U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the tallest U.S. building west of the Mississippi, and related properties is being sold for $367.5 million to Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd , a hotel and property group controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group.

** U.S. power company Dominion Resources Inc said it agreed to sell three merchant power plants in Massachusetts and Illinois to funds controlled by private equity firm Energy Capital Partners.

** South African petrochemicals group Sasol Ltd may be interested in buying into the gas blocks offered for sale in Mozambique's lucrative Rovuma basin if the deals are "appropriate", CEO David Constable, said.

** National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and a local pension fund will buy a 51.6 percent stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank from its Kuwaiti owner in the latest consolidation move in the island kingdom's banking sector.

** The Philippine unit of Asia's biggest budget airline AirAsia Bhd has agreed to acquire 49 percent of small-scale regional carrier Zest Airways as it moves to turn its Philippine business into a money-making operation.

** Dutch and French airport operators Schiphol and Aeroports de Paris are interested in bidding together for a stake in Rio de Janeiro's airport which has been put up for sale by Brazil.

** China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical Group received a buyout offer from a consortium led by founder-chairman Jinsheng Ren for $9.56 per American depositary share (ADS), valuing the company at about $500 million.

** Austrian lender Erste Group Bank unveiled a permanent offer for shares in Romanian unit BCR it does not already own, it said on Monday, with the price initially set at 0.75 Romanian leu ($0.22) per share.

** BHP Billiton Ltd, the world's largest miner, is concentrating on about 10 assets as it looks for opportunities to divest to cut debt and simplify the business, the company said on Saturday.