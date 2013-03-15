Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** IBM Corp and EMC Corp are among parties
in talks to buy privately held database web hosting company
SoftLayer Technologies Inc in a deal that could fetch over $2
billion, three sources close to the matter said.
** Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is seeking to
buy General Electric Co's $1.8 billion stake in Bank of
Ayudhya, sources familiar with the matter said, pitting
it against Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
.
** General Motors Co's Chevrolet brand is
consolidating its global advertising, undoing a partnership
created a year ago between Interpublic Group's McCann
Worldgroup and Omnicom Group's Goodby, Silverstein &
Partners.
** DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite television
provider, has decided to end its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT,
complicating the sale of the Brazilian telecommunications
operator.
** CenterPoint Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp
and ArcLight Capital Partners LC agreed to combine some of their
operations to form a midstream company with nearly $11 billion
in assets.
** AT&T Inc said it could sell non-core assets if it
wanted additional financial flexibility, but declined to say
which assets might be offered.
** Aerospace group Safran SA said it sold part of
its stake in French payment terminal group Ingenico
for 286.8 million euros ($372.3 million) through a private
placement and accelerated book building.
** A spokeswoman for Gildemeister AG said the
German machine tool maker has no concrete plans to merge with
its 20-percent shareholder Mori Seiki Co Ltd, after a
German paper cited the head of Gildemeister as saying he was
eyeing a merger of equals.
** Austrian steel group Voestalpine AG is buying a
Chinese company and plans more acquisitions in 2013 and 2014 to
fuel its ambitious growth targets, the head of its stainless
steel business said in a newspaper interview.