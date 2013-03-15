Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** IBM Corp and EMC Corp are among parties in talks to buy privately held database web hosting company SoftLayer Technologies Inc in a deal that could fetch over $2 billion, three sources close to the matter said.

** Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is seeking to buy General Electric Co's $1.8 billion stake in Bank of Ayudhya, sources familiar with the matter said, pitting it against Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group .

** General Motors Co's Chevrolet brand is consolidating its global advertising, undoing a partnership created a year ago between Interpublic Group's McCann Worldgroup and Omnicom Group's Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

** DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite television provider, has decided to end its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT, complicating the sale of the Brazilian telecommunications operator.

** CenterPoint Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp and ArcLight Capital Partners LC agreed to combine some of their operations to form a midstream company with nearly $11 billion in assets.

** AT&T Inc said it could sell non-core assets if it wanted additional financial flexibility, but declined to say which assets might be offered.

** Aerospace group Safran SA said it sold part of its stake in French payment terminal group Ingenico for 286.8 million euros ($372.3 million) through a private placement and accelerated book building.

** A spokeswoman for Gildemeister AG said the German machine tool maker has no concrete plans to merge with its 20-percent shareholder Mori Seiki Co Ltd, after a German paper cited the head of Gildemeister as saying he was eyeing a merger of equals.

** Austrian steel group Voestalpine AG is buying a Chinese company and plans more acquisitions in 2013 and 2014 to fuel its ambitious growth targets, the head of its stainless steel business said in a newspaper interview.