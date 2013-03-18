Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc received $32.5 million for its remaining stake in Epocrates Inc, after the healthcare technology company was acquired by athenahealth Inc, according to a securities filing on Friday.

* Oil and gas exploration and production company BNK Petroleum said on Sunday it had agreed to sell most of its assets in Oklahoma's Tishomingo Field to Exxon Mobil Corp for $147.5 million to fund its exploration program and repay debt.

* Private equity firm Ratos and publisher Bonnier said they had agreed to merge their cinema chains Finnkino and SF Bio to create the largest player in the field in the Nordic region.

Ratos would own a 60 percent stake in the combined cinema group, which would have an enterprise value of about 3 billion Swedish crowns ($470 million), while Bonnier would hold the remaining 40 percent, the companies said in a statement.

* Insurer Legal & General said it has bought a 46.5 percent stake in Cala Group from Lloyds Banking Group in a deal that values the British housebuilder at 210 million pounds ($318 million).

* Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, is not considering a bid for British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc, a source close to the fund said.

* Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners bid as low as $11.22 per share for Dell Inc in mid 2012, when it first discussed a buyout with founder and CEO Michael Dell, according to a person familiar with the situation on Friday.