Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc received $32.5 million for
its remaining stake in Epocrates Inc, after the healthcare
technology company was acquired by athenahealth Inc,
according to a securities filing on Friday.
* Oil and gas exploration and production company BNK
Petroleum said on Sunday it had agreed to sell most of
its assets in Oklahoma's Tishomingo Field to Exxon Mobil Corp
for $147.5 million to fund its exploration program and
repay debt.
* Private equity firm Ratos and publisher Bonnier
said they had agreed to merge their cinema chains Finnkino and
SF Bio to create the largest player in the field in the Nordic
region.
Ratos would own a 60 percent stake in the combined cinema
group, which would have an enterprise value of about 3 billion
Swedish crowns ($470 million), while Bonnier would hold the
remaining 40 percent, the companies said in a statement.
* Insurer Legal & General said it has bought a 46.5
percent stake in Cala Group from Lloyds Banking Group
in a deal that values the British housebuilder at 210 million
pounds ($318 million).
* Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's
sovereign wealth fund, is not considering a bid for British
retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc, a source close to
the fund said.
* Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners bid as low as
$11.22 per share for Dell Inc in mid 2012, when it
first discussed a buyout with founder and CEO Michael Dell,
according to a person familiar with the situation on Friday.