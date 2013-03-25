Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Dell Inc said it received alternative proposals from Blackstone Group LP and Carl Icahn that could be superior to the $24.4 billion offer from founder Michael Dell and private equity fund Silver Lake Partners last month.

** China Petroleum and Chemical Corp has agreed to set up a joint venture with its parent company to buy $3 billion worth of oil and gas assets held by the latter in a bid to improve its profitability.

** Poland's National Chamber of Appeals (KIO) ruled that local firms Rafako and Mostostal Warszawa should carry out a $1.7 billion contract for utility Tauron , rejecting appeals from two rival foreign consortiums.

** Germany's Allianz has agreed to buy Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta's core insurance arm and a majority stake in its pension unit for nearly 950 million euros ($1.2 billion), sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Dutch food ingredients group CSM NV has agreed to sell its bakery business for 850 million euros ($1.1 billion) to a U.S. private equity firm and plans to focus on more profitable food ingredients.

** Fund manager Schroders Plc is to pay 424 million pounds ($646 million) for smaller rival Cazenove Capital as it moves to bulk up its private banking arm running money for wealthy clients.

** Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it will buy U.S. power company Blythe Energy LLC for $515 million to take control of a power plant that runs on cheaper and cleaner natural gas.

** Chemical company PolyOne Corp said it would sell its base resin assets to Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem SAB de CV for $250 million in cash as it shifts its focus to specialty chemicals.

** Shire is to buy privately owned U.S. biotech firm SARcode Bioscience, paying $160 million upfront to win rights to a new drug in late-stage development for dry eye diseases.

** Plazacorp Retail Properties said it has agreed to acquire Keyreit for roughly C$119 million ($116 million), a move that trumps an unsolicited bid from Huntingdon Capital and allows Plazacorp to expand its retail property footprint.

** Finnish engineering company Metso Oyj is studying the possible spin-off of its pulp, paper and power (PPP) unit, saying the divestment could boost growth and sending its shares sharply higher.

** Indian retail chain operator Future Group has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in its general insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali SpA to L&T Finance for roughly 5 billion rupees ($92 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Yahoo Inc has snapped up mobile news aggregator Summly, the latest in a string of small acquisitions intended to bolster the Web portal's mobile services.