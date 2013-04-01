Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 1 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
** MetroPCS Communications Inc urged shareholders to
support its proposed merger with Deutsche Telekom AG
unit T-Mobile USA Inc after two proxy advisory firms recommended
that shareholders vote against the deal.
** Greece's international lenders have asked Athens to halt
National Bank's takeover of rival Eurobank, worried
that the resulting lender would be too big for the state to deal
with, two bankers close to the talks told Reuters on Saturday.
The combined NBG-Eurobank group would have assets of 170
billion euros ($218.30 billion).
** Dell Inc warned on Friday that it would be
dangerous to take on a lot of debt and remain a public company
given its worsening profit outlook, in a sign that it views
proposals from Blackstone Group LP and billionaire
investor Carl Icahn as fraught with risk.
The No. 3 maker of personal computers published a 274-page
preliminary proxy statement to inform Dell shareholders of how a
$24.4 billion buyout proposal from founder and Chief Executive
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners was
put together, and why it is the best of all the alternatives the
company's board had explored.
** Egypt's stock exchange said on Sunday a unit of Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo had offered to buy 100
percent of Egypt's Orascom Telecom.
The $3.7 billion offer from a Cyprus-based firm owned by
Altimo is at a price of $0.70 per share for all of Orascom
Telecom's 5.245 billion shares.
** Qatari investors are set to buy 100 percent of French
department store Printemps, official documents seen by Reuters
show.
Through Luxembourg-based company Divine Investments, Qatari
investors are offering to buy Borletti Group's 30 percent stake
in Printemps as well as the 70 percent holding owned by Deutsche
Bank's real estate investment unit RREEF, according
to official documents seen by Reuters.
A source close to the talks told Reuters last month that
RREEF and the Borletti Group were in exclusive talks to sell
Printemps to Qatari investors for up to 2 billion euros ($2.57
billion).
** American Greetings Corp's founding family has
reached a deal to buy the gift card and party goods company,
valuing it at about $878 million.
** Private equity firm KKR has entered into
exclusive talks to buy a majority of French fashion brands Maje,
Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, according to a source familiar with
the transaction.
The acquisition of the brands, partially owned by LVMH
Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, would give them an
enterprise value of 650 million euros ($835 million), the source
said.
** Dominion Diamond Corp said it had
secured all necessary regulatory approvals to acquire BHP
Billiton's Ekati diamond operations in Canada's
Northwest Territories. Anglo-Australian mining company BHP
Billiton agreed to sell its Ekati diamond operation in Canada's
far north to Harry Winston for $500 million last November.
** India's IVRCL Ltd said on Friday it will sell
its stakes in three road projects in the southern state of Tamil
Nadu to TRIL Roads Pvt Ltd, a unit of steel-to-salt conglomerate
Tata Group. The 154.83 km-long roads are build-operate-transfer
(BOT) projects with a total project cost of 22 billion rupees
($404.78 million), it said in a statement.
** Private equity group Bridgepoint has bought
Britain's biggest independent dentist, Oasis Healthcare, from
buy-out firm Duke Street for 185 million pounds ($281 million),
the companies said on Sunday.
** Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS said on
Friday it has acquired a 25.1 percent stake in MTS Bank for 5.1
billion roubles ($164 million) by buying additional shares
issued by the bank.
** Gibson Guitar, known for producing electric
guitars used by legendary rock guitarists such as Jimmy Page and
Jeff Beck, said on Friday that it was buying a majority share in
Japanese audio equipment manufacturer TEAC Corp for
4.88 billion yen ($51.9 million).