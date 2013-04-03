Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma, which is considering a $6.6 billion bid for Irish drugmaker Elan, must make a firm offer by May 10 or walk away, Ireland's Takeover Panel said on Wednesday. Royalty made its indicative approach, worth $11 per Elan share, in February, hoping to add hundreds of millions of dollars of royalty rights for multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to its stable of royalty streams.

** Rio Tinto has hired Deutsche Bank to help sell Australian coal assets worth billions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, as the Anglo-Australian miner seeks to cut costs and exit non-core and under-performing businesses. Rio Tinto is seeking to sell up to 29 percent of its Coal and Allied Industries unit, the WSJ reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

** BP has put its U.S. wind farm operation, one of the largest in the country, up for sale, marking the continued retreat of big oil companies from renewable energy investments while oil and gas projects offer them better returns. BP would not put a value on any sale, but said in a statement it expected "attractive offers" for the assets.

** AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that its MedImmune unit has bought AlphaCore Pharma, a US-based biotechnology company focused on heart treatments. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

** Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it does not "currently have any intention" to merge with or buy Vodafone Group Plc either alone or in conjunction with others, in response to press reports.

The U.S. telephone company, however, said it would still be a willing buyer of Vodafone's 45 percent share of their Verizon Wireless venture.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc raised its offer for cosmetics products maker Obagi Medical Products Inc to $24 per share, a day after its initial bid was topped by German drugmaker Merz Pharma Group.

Canada's Valeant said its latest offer, which values Obagi at about $418 million, has been approved by Obagi's board.

** Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Financial and New York-based Reich & Tang are buying UnionBanCal Corp's mutual fund business, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday. It could not be determined how much Nationwide and Reich & Tang are paying for the funds.

** French nuclear reactor maker Areva said it had agreed to sell its nuclear radiation measurement unit, Canberra, to private equity group Astorg Partners for an undisclosed amount.