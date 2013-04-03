Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 3 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Wednesday:
** U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma, which is
considering a $6.6 billion bid for Irish drugmaker Elan,
must make a firm offer by May 10 or walk away, Ireland's
Takeover Panel said on Wednesday. Royalty made its indicative
approach, worth $11 per Elan share, in February, hoping to add
hundreds of millions of dollars of royalty rights for multiple
sclerosis drug Tysabri to its stable of royalty streams.
** Rio Tinto has hired Deutsche Bank to
help sell Australian coal assets worth billions of dollars, the
Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, as the Anglo-Australian
miner seeks to cut costs and exit non-core and under-performing
businesses. Rio Tinto is seeking to sell up to 29 percent of its
Coal and Allied Industries unit, the WSJ reported, citing
unnamed people familiar with the matter.
** BP has put its U.S. wind farm operation, one of
the largest in the country, up for sale, marking the continued
retreat of big oil companies from renewable energy investments
while oil and gas projects offer them better returns. BP would
not put a value on any sale, but said in a statement it expected
"attractive offers" for the assets.
** AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that its MedImmune
unit has bought AlphaCore Pharma, a US-based biotechnology
company focused on heart treatments. Financial details of the
acquisition were not disclosed.
** Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it
does not "currently have any intention" to merge with or buy
Vodafone Group Plc either alone or in conjunction with
others, in response to press reports.
The U.S. telephone company, however, said it would still be
a willing buyer of Vodafone's 45 percent share of their Verizon
Wireless venture.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
raised its offer for cosmetics products maker Obagi
Medical Products Inc to $24 per share, a day after its
initial bid was topped by German drugmaker Merz Pharma Group.
Canada's Valeant said its latest offer, which values Obagi
at about $418 million, has been approved by Obagi's board.
** Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Financial and New
York-based Reich & Tang are buying UnionBanCal Corp's mutual
fund business, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday. It could
not be determined how much Nationwide and Reich & Tang are
paying for the funds.
** French nuclear reactor maker Areva said it had
agreed to sell its nuclear radiation measurement unit, Canberra,
to private equity group Astorg Partners for an undisclosed
amount.