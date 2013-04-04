Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
** Deutsche Telekom is considering amending the terms of a proposed merger between its unit T-Mobile USA and local rival MetroPCS Communications ahead of a shareholder vote next week, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann announced plans on Thursday to sell a stake in broadcaster RTL Group worth as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.93 billion).
Bertelsmann will cut its stake in the broadcaster to as little as 75 percent from 92.3 percent in a secondary placement, the company said, confirming a Reuters report last month.
** Australia's Sundance Resources said on Thursday Chinese suitor Hanlong Group had failed to make a key payment to it due this week, triggering a clause that will allow either side to terminate the troubled $1.4 billion takeover deal as early as Monday.
** Britain-based Rockefeller Oil Company Plc will acquire upstream oil and gas assets in Russia from VTB Bank for around $1 billion, Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The deal has not been completed yet.
** Private equity firms TPG Capital and Madison Dearborn Partners are the two finalists bidding for National Financial Partners, a New York-based wealth management company with a market value of nearly $900 million, people familiar with the matter said.
NFP - run by Jessica Bibliowicz, the daughter of former Citigroup chief Sandy Weill - could be valued at around $1 billion in a deal, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be named because details of the auction are confidential.
** Midstates Petroleum Co Inc said it will buy oil and gas acreage in the Anadarko Basin in Texas and Oklahoma from Panther Energy LLC and its partners Red Willow Mid-Continent LLC and LINN Energy Holdings LLC for $620 million in cash.
** Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it will buy dental products manufacturer Heraeus Dental from Germany's Heraeus Holding for 450 million euros ($578 million).
** Merrill Lynch International has sold 1.15 percent of European aerospace firm EADS through an accelerated bookbuilding for 380 million euros ($488 million), or 39.75 euros per share, according to a Spanish regulatory filing on Thursday.
** Provident New York Bancorp said it will buy Sterling Bancorp in a stock transaction valued at $344 million.
** Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali said it reaped a capital gain of 143 million euros ($184 million) from the sale of a stake in its asset management arm Banca Generali .
Generali sold 12 percent of the asset manager to institutional investors at 13.55 euros per share, 7.6 percent less than Wednesday's closing price, for a total of 185.2 million euros ($237.95 million).
** Royal Dutch Shell has put its Geelong refinery in Australia up for sale and hopes to close the deal by the end of 2014, the company said on Thursday.
** Dutch staffing firm Randstad has agreed to buy some of rival USG People's operations in Europe for 20 million euros ($26 million), the two companies said.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks staged a cautious fight back on Thursday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the two world leaders.