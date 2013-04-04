Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Deutsche Telekom is considering amending the terms of a proposed merger between its unit T-Mobile USA and local rival MetroPCS Communications ahead of a shareholder vote next week, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann announced plans on Thursday to sell a stake in broadcaster RTL Group worth as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.93 billion).

Bertelsmann will cut its stake in the broadcaster to as little as 75 percent from 92.3 percent in a secondary placement, the company said, confirming a Reuters report last month.

** Australia's Sundance Resources said on Thursday Chinese suitor Hanlong Group had failed to make a key payment to it due this week, triggering a clause that will allow either side to terminate the troubled $1.4 billion takeover deal as early as Monday.

** Britain-based Rockefeller Oil Company Plc will acquire upstream oil and gas assets in Russia from VTB Bank for around $1 billion, Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The deal has not been completed yet.

** Private equity firms TPG Capital and Madison Dearborn Partners are the two finalists bidding for National Financial Partners, a New York-based wealth management company with a market value of nearly $900 million, people familiar with the matter said.

NFP - run by Jessica Bibliowicz, the daughter of former Citigroup chief Sandy Weill - could be valued at around $1 billion in a deal, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be named because details of the auction are confidential.

** Midstates Petroleum Co Inc said it will buy oil and gas acreage in the Anadarko Basin in Texas and Oklahoma from Panther Energy LLC and its partners Red Willow Mid-Continent LLC and LINN Energy Holdings LLC for $620 million in cash.

** Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it will buy dental products manufacturer Heraeus Dental from Germany's Heraeus Holding for 450 million euros ($578 million).

** Merrill Lynch International has sold 1.15 percent of European aerospace firm EADS through an accelerated bookbuilding for 380 million euros ($488 million), or 39.75 euros per share, according to a Spanish regulatory filing on Thursday.

** Provident New York Bancorp said it will buy Sterling Bancorp in a stock transaction valued at $344 million.

** Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali said it reaped a capital gain of 143 million euros ($184 million) from the sale of a stake in its asset management arm Banca Generali .

Generali sold 12 percent of the asset manager to institutional investors at 13.55 euros per share, 7.6 percent less than Wednesday's closing price, for a total of 185.2 million euros ($237.95 million).

** Royal Dutch Shell has put its Geelong refinery in Australia up for sale and hopes to close the deal by the end of 2014, the company said on Thursday.

** Dutch staffing firm Randstad has agreed to buy some of rival USG People's operations in Europe for 20 million euros ($26 million), the two companies said.