Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday.

** Chain store operator CP All, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, is weighing a takeover of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, which has a market value of $5.7 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Online gambling company Betfair on Monday said it had rejected a $1.4 billion takeover offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and other investors.

** Swiss industrial group ABB is to buy solar energy firm Power-One Inc for about $1 billion, betting growth in emerging markets will revive a sector ravaged by overcapacity and plunging demand in recession-hit Europe.

** Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd will begin talks on a possible merger, according to three sources familiar with the discussion, although as yet it is unclear whether the two Japanese heavy machinery makers can overcome internal reticence about a union.

** U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital is putting China's UniTrust Finance & Leasing Corp up for sale, seeking $800 million, and has hired Morgan Stanley and UBS to handle the deal, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. telecoms services company Syniverse Technologies has offered more concessions to EU antitrust regulators examining its 550 million euro ($719.5 million) offer for Luxembourg-based rival Mach, the European Commission said.

** Seven groups, including foreign firms, have submitted qualification documents ahead of formal bids for a new $430 million passenger terminal project at the Philippines' international airport in central Cebu province, the transportation agency said on Monday.

Potential bidders include the GMR Infrastructure and Megawide Consortium; AAA Airport Partners; the Filinvest Land Inc and CAI Consortium; and the Metro Pacific Investments - JG Summit Airport Consortium.

** AstraZeneca is to pay privately held Bind Therapeutics as much as $200 million to develop a cancer medicine using the U.S. biotech company's nanotechnology drug delivery system.

** Finnish flag carrier Finnair sold its 4.7 percent stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle for 53 million euros ($69 million) as it tries to concentrate resources on expanding profitable, long-haul routes.

** Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank will buy Portuguese lender Millennium BCP's Greek business for 1 million euros ($1.31 million) as part of consolidation efforts to cope with the debt crisis.

** Nelson Peltz, the billionaire behind some of the most important deals in the global food industry, has acquired stakes in Mondelez International Inc and PepsiCo Inc, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.

** Brazilian steelmaker CSN, or Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA , has resubmitted a bid for assets belonging to Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG, a source familiar with the subject told Reuters on Friday.

** Reliance Communications Ltd, India's third-biggest cellular carrier by customers, said on Saturday it is no longer in talks with Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) for selling a stake in its enterprise business unit.

** New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands on Monday said it had no intention of acquiring Australia's Competitive Foods Limited, denying speculation that it was planning to purchase the franchise company.

** Irish drugmaker Elan rejected a reduced $11.25 per share bid from Royalty Pharma, putting the ball back in the U.S. investment company's court in an increasingly convoluted takeover saga.

** France-based electrical goods retailer Darty Plc has been put up for sale, according to an advance snippet of an article to be published in the French daily Le Figaro on Monday.

** German industrial group Rheinmetall said one of its affiliate companies has set up a joint venture with a Chinese partner to make and market pumps for the automotive sector.

** London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management is in talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish hospitals group Medical Park, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** Britain's government said on Monday that it was proceeding with plans to sell some or all of its one-third shareholding in uranium enrichment company Urenco.