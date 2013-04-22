Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday.
** Chain store operator CP All, controlled by
Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, is weighing a
takeover of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, which has a
market value of $5.7 billion, people with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
** Online gambling company Betfair on Monday said
it had rejected a $1.4 billion takeover offer from private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners and other investors.
** Swiss industrial group ABB is to buy solar
energy firm Power-One Inc for about $1 billion, betting
growth in emerging markets will revive a sector ravaged by
overcapacity and plunging demand in recession-hit Europe.
** Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsui
Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd will begin talks on a
possible merger, according to three sources familiar with the
discussion, although as yet it is unclear whether the two
Japanese heavy machinery makers can overcome internal reticence
about a union.
** U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital is putting China's
UniTrust Finance & Leasing Corp up for sale, seeking $800
million, and has hired Morgan Stanley and UBS to handle the
deal, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** U.S. telecoms services company Syniverse Technologies
has offered more concessions to EU antitrust
regulators examining its 550 million euro ($719.5 million) offer
for Luxembourg-based rival Mach, the European Commission said.
** Seven groups, including foreign firms, have submitted
qualification documents ahead of formal bids for a new $430
million passenger terminal project at the Philippines'
international airport in central Cebu province, the
transportation agency said on Monday.
Potential bidders include the GMR Infrastructure
and Megawide Consortium; AAA Airport Partners; the
Filinvest Land Inc and CAI Consortium; and the Metro
Pacific Investments - JG Summit Airport
Consortium.
** AstraZeneca is to pay privately held Bind
Therapeutics as much as $200 million to develop a cancer
medicine using the U.S. biotech company's nanotechnology drug
delivery system.
** Finnish flag carrier Finnair sold its 4.7
percent stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle for 53 million
euros ($69 million) as it tries to concentrate resources on
expanding profitable, long-haul routes.
** Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank
will buy Portuguese lender Millennium BCP's Greek
business for 1 million euros ($1.31 million) as part of
consolidation efforts to cope with the debt crisis.
** Nelson Peltz, the billionaire behind some of the most
important deals in the global food industry, has acquired stakes
in Mondelez International Inc and PepsiCo Inc,
a regulatory filing on Friday showed.
** Brazilian steelmaker CSN, or Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
, has resubmitted a bid for assets belonging to
Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG, a source familiar with the
subject told Reuters on Friday.
** Reliance Communications Ltd, India's
third-biggest cellular carrier by customers, said on Saturday it
is no longer in talks with Bahrain Telecommunications Co
(Batelco) for selling a stake in its enterprise
business unit.
** New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands
on Monday said it had no intention of acquiring Australia's
Competitive Foods Limited, denying speculation that it was
planning to purchase the franchise company.
** Irish drugmaker Elan rejected a reduced $11.25
per share bid from Royalty Pharma, putting the ball
back in the U.S. investment company's court in an increasingly
convoluted takeover saga.
** France-based electrical goods retailer Darty Plc
has been put up for sale, according to an advance snippet of an
article to be published in the French daily Le Figaro on
Monday.
** German industrial group Rheinmetall said one of
its affiliate companies has set up a joint venture with a
Chinese partner to make and market pumps for the automotive
sector.
** London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital
Management is in talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish
hospitals group Medical Park, a source close to the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
** Britain's government said on Monday that it was
proceeding with plans to sell some or all of its one-third
shareholding in uranium enrichment company Urenco.