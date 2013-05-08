Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dairy products maker China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said it planned to buy 26.92 percent of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd for HK$3.18 billion ($409.8 million) to secure a stable, long-term premium milk supply.

** Malaysian state oil company Petronas agreed to pay $850 million for a stake in two Brazilian offshore oil blocks, bolstering billionaire Eike Batista who is selling assets to keep his energy, mining, port and shipbuilding empire afloat.

** Swiss engineering group Georg Fischer AG said on Wednesday it will buy a majority stake in Hakan Plastik with an option to buy the Turkish plastic pipe maker's remaining shares.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the largest investor in DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, has entered an agreement allowing it to nearly double its stake in the largest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics to 25 percent.

** Turkey is in talks with the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq about possible strategic partnerships for its stock exchange in Istanbul, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday.

** Dutch dredging group Boskalis said on Wednesday it is in talks to sell its stake in Archirodon, a construction company involved in projects in several countries in the Middle East.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) said it agreed to acquire as much as 40 percent of Indonesian lender BTPN , giving the Japanese bank a foothold in the fast-growing Southeast Asian economy.

** Keith Meister, managing partner and chief investment officer of Corvex Management, said on Wednesday that TW Telecom is a strong candidate for acquisition.

** BC Partners' $1.3 billion acquisition of animal identification company Allflex will be backed with an $810 million debt financing, banking sources said on Wednesday.

** Private equity investor Oaktree is in advanced talks to merge its German office real estate unit Acorn with competitor Prime Office.

** San Clemente, California-based medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report Wednesday morning.

** Turkey's Gozde Girisim mandated asset manager Unlu to sell its 11.57 percent stake in Turkish Islamic lender Turkiye Finans.

** Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said it would not sell its unit in Colombia and was beginning talks with the Colombian government, also a shareholder, to find ways to capitalize the business and increase liquidity.

** Italy's Eni will sell an 11.7 percent stake in Snam, worth around 1.5 billion euros ($1.98 billion) at market prices, as it makes good on a pledge to exit the gas transport company.