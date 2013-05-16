Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** DDR Corp, owner of shopping centers where big-box retailers are located, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy from Blackstone Group LP the portion of 30 centers it does not already own for $1.46 billion.

** Dish Network Corp has lined up four banks to finance its $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, escalating the bidding war against Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Novartis has no plans to bid for U.S.-based generic drugmaker Actavis, which is the subject of intense takeover speculation, a spokesman for the Swiss drugmaker said.

** Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest wireless phone companies, said on Thursday it will pay C$380 million ($370 million) for debt-laden Mobilicity, testing the resolve of a government committed to opening the market to smaller players.

** Austria's Kommunalkredit could still be sold and does not need to be wound down, the country's market watchdog said on Thursday after Vienna missed an EU privatisation deadline for the lender.

** Before Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc even put itself up for sale earlier this year, Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc offered to buy the antibiotic maker for $20 per share, or nearly $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Fish farmer Marine Harvest may consider raising its proposed $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq if the company would only give up its own attempt to take over fish feed firm Copeinca, its chairman said.

** Shares in Nivea-maker Beiersdorf rose on Thursday on market speculation that majority shareholder Maxingvest was selling half of its stake to U.S. rival Procter & Gamble, talk that was dismissed by a source close to the shareholder.

** Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it agreed to buy privately held Steigerwald Arzneimittelwerk GmbH, a maker of herbal treatments. It did not disclose financial terms of the takeover.

** Cerberus Capital Management LP is extending until May 31 a deadline to buy more shares in Japan's Seibu Holdings, according to a public filing.

** Private equity group HgCapital has put on ice a sale of Schleich, the German company that makes high-quality miniature animal figures and Smurfs toys, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Sweden's Recipharm has hired UBS to advise on either a partial sale of the pharmaceutical company or a listing on the Stockholm exchange, a source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.

** A changing of the guard at Switzerland's two biggest drugmakers is fuelling talk that Novartis may finally sell its multi-billion-dollar stake in cross-town rival Roche , potentially unlocking value for both sets of shareholders.

** Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA said on Thursday it sold 50 percent of four Brazilian on-shore oil and natural gas exploration blocks to MPX Energia SA, its sister electrical-power company in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group for about 10 million reais ($4.94 million).

** Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp may take ownership of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Carson, California, refinery as early as June 1, sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.