Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** DDR Corp, owner of shopping centers where big-box
retailers are located, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy
from Blackstone Group LP the portion of 30 centers it
does not already own for $1.46 billion.
** Dish Network Corp has lined up four banks to
finance its $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp,
escalating the bidding war against Japanese telecom company
SoftBank Corp, according to two people familiar with
the matter.
** Novartis has no plans to bid for U.S.-based
generic drugmaker Actavis, which is the subject of
intense takeover speculation, a spokesman for the Swiss
drugmaker said.
** Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest wireless
phone companies, said on Thursday it will pay C$380 million
($370 million) for debt-laden Mobilicity, testing the resolve of
a government committed to opening the market to smaller
players.
** Austria's Kommunalkredit could still be sold
and does not need to be wound down, the country's market
watchdog said on Thursday after Vienna missed an EU
privatisation deadline for the lender.
** Before Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc even put
itself up for sale earlier this year, Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc
offered to buy the antibiotic maker for $20 per share,
or nearly $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
** Fish farmer Marine Harvest may consider raising
its proposed $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq if the
company would only give up its own attempt to take over fish
feed firm Copeinca, its chairman said.
** Shares in Nivea-maker Beiersdorf rose on
Thursday on market speculation that majority shareholder
Maxingvest was selling half of its stake to U.S. rival Procter &
Gamble, talk that was dismissed by a source close to the
shareholder.
** Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it
agreed to buy privately held Steigerwald Arzneimittelwerk GmbH,
a maker of herbal treatments. It did not disclose financial
terms of the takeover.
** Cerberus Capital Management LP is extending
until May 31 a deadline to buy more shares in Japan's Seibu
Holdings, according to a public filing.
** Private equity group HgCapital has put on ice a
sale of Schleich, the German company that makes high-quality
miniature animal figures and Smurfs toys, three people familiar
with the matter said.
** Sweden's Recipharm has hired UBS to advise on
either a partial sale of the pharmaceutical company or a listing
on the Stockholm exchange, a source close to the process told
Reuters on Thursday.
** A changing of the guard at Switzerland's two biggest
drugmakers is fuelling talk that Novartis may finally
sell its multi-billion-dollar stake in cross-town rival Roche
, potentially unlocking value for both sets of
shareholders.
** Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA said on
Thursday it sold 50 percent of four Brazilian on-shore oil and
natural gas exploration blocks to MPX Energia SA, its
sister electrical-power company in Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista's EBX Group for about 10 million reais ($4.94 million).
** Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp may
take ownership of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Carson, California, refinery as early as June 1, sources
familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.