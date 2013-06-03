Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
June 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
** DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, on Monday gave itself one more chance to buy a controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon after Jakarta threw a spanner in the works of the proposed $7.2 billion takeover.
** Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp plans to set up a joint venture company in Beijing with total investment of $3.6 billion, it said on Monday.
** Exor, the holding company that controls Fiat SpA, has agreed to sell its entire 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS SA for 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.
** Contact lens maker Cooper Cos said on Friday it would sell its rigid gas-permeable contact lens and solutions business in Japan to Nippon Contact Lens Inc for an undisclosed sum to focus on its soft contact lens business.
** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to acquire Brazilian grain company Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil in a deal worth about 50 billion yen ($495 million), the Nikkei said on Friday.
** Cerberus Capital Management LP said on Saturday it had secured the one-third stake in Seibu Holdings it needed to veto decisions at shareholder meetings, but fell short of its goal of buying 44.7 percent of the Japanese railway and property group.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co on Saturday took over operation of the 20,000-barrels-per-day Harding field and output platform as part of an acquisition of BP Plc assets in the North Sea agreed in 2011.
** Russian firm Altimo said on Sunday it had no plans to launch a new offer to buy out minority shareholders in Orascom Telecom after Egypt's regulator rejected its attempt to reopen its earlier tender.
** Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank said on Monday it was evaluating a potential merger with fellow Bahrain-based lender Bank Al Khair, the latest in a spate of tie-ups in the kingdom's banking sector.
** McGraw Hill Financial Inc, which owns Standard & Poor's rating agency, said on Monday it would make a voluntary open offer to raise its stake in India's CRISIL Ltd to 75 percent in a deal worth about $340 million.
The chairman of Indian miner Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday he had no plans to buy assets in South Africa from Anglo American or push for a board seat after announcing plans to buy a 13 percent stake in the mining giant.
