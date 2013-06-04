Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** International Business Machines Corp said on
Tuesday it would acquire database Web hosting company SoftLayer
Technologies and create a new division for clients interested in
cloud services.
** Salesforce.com Inc, the biggest maker of online
sales management tools, said it would pay $2.5 billion for
marketing software maker ExactTarget, which helps
companies reach customers on social networks through mobile
devices.
** Pirelli & C SpA Chairman Marco Tronchetti is
lining up new investors to keep his grip on the Italian
tyremaker after falling out with stakeholder Malacalza
Investimenti, which in turn is negotiating an exit.
** U.S.-based investment firm Royalty Pharma is
unable to go ahead with its hostile $6.4 billion bid for Irish
drug firm Elan for now, following a New York court
ruling.
** American Airlines' bankrupt parent received court
permission on Tuesday to send its restructuring plan to
creditors for a vote, bringing its planned $11 billion merger
with US Airways Group a step closer to reality.
** The board of Sprint Nextel Corp may delay next
week's shareholder vote on a takeover by SoftBank Corp,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
** Beijing's demand that Glencore Xstrata Plc sell
a copper mine in Peru may bring rich dividends for China Inc, as
Chinalco Mining Corp International and Hong
Kong-listed MMG Ltd are weighing rival bids for the $5
billion-plus project, according to people close to the matter,
less than three months after Beijing blessed Glencore's $35
billion purchase of Xstrata.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
raised its stake in a Philippine gaming business involved in
building a $1 billion casino-resort project in Manila.
** Carlyle Group LP's aerospace communications firm
Arinc Inc has drawn early takeover interest from industry
conglomerates and private equity firms in an auction that may
fetch between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, several people
familiar with the matter said.
** The Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy a
business park in India's financial capital Mumbai for about 10
billion rupees ($176 million), two sources with direct knowledge
of the situation said on Tuesday.
** Continental Grain Co, the largest shareholder in
Smithfield Foods Inc, said on Monday it would sell its
entire stake in the world's biggest pork producer, preventing an
impending proxy battle after China' Shuanghui International
Holdings moved in to buy Smithfield in a multi-billion dollar
deal.
** Britain's biggest customer-owned life insurance firm
Royal London said its members approved a planned 220
million pound ($337 million) purchase of the Co-operative Bank's
life insurance and asset management arms.
** Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA said
it had agreed to sell its U.S. life reinsurance business to
France's Scor SE for 579 million euros ($750 million)
as it continues to target the sale of non-core assets.
** Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial
said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholder
meeting on July 9 to approve the merger with its U.S. unit CNH
.
** Rexel SA's controlling shareholder Ray
Investment has sold a 10 percent stake in the French electrical
equipment supplier for 487.54 million euros ($635 million), as
Ray's private equity owners further reduce their stakes.
** Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd said it had
agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Panin Life of Indonesia for
$337 million, extending its expansion into Southeast Asia's
biggest economy as it hunts for growth overseas.
** Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante on Tuesday
said it purchased the 50 percent stake of the Mexican unit of
U.S. office-supply store chain Office Depot Inc it did not
already own in a deal worth 8.78 billion pesos ($691 million).
** Morgans Hotel Group Co, embroiled in a proxy
battle with its largest shareholder, said its slate of director
nominees, if reelected, would consider selling the company,
which had a market value of about $218 million at the close of
trade on Monday.
** Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
issued its third profit warning in six months as it
revealed that potential takeover suitors had walked away from a
deal.
** The California Public Employees' Retirement System plans
to sell its entire 4 percent stake in Carlyle Group LP as
the U.S. public pension fund plans its exit from the private
equity manager after 12 years.
** Saudi Arabia's Sahara Petrochemical and Saudi
International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said on
Tuesday they had begun initial talks on a potential merger.
** Anthony Lacavera, the entrepreneur behind the launch of
Wind Mobile, said on Tuesday his group is interested in buying
Mobilicity after the Canadian government effectively blocked
Telus Corp's bid for the small wireless
company.
** The Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan is in talks with
Centerra Gold Inc to swap its one-third stake in the
company for joint ownership of the flagship mine that underpins
the economy of the restive ex-Soviet country.