Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** International Business Machines Corp said on Tuesday it would acquire database Web hosting company SoftLayer Technologies and create a new division for clients interested in cloud services.

** Salesforce.com Inc, the biggest maker of online sales management tools, said it would pay $2.5 billion for marketing software maker ExactTarget, which helps companies reach customers on social networks through mobile devices.

** Pirelli & C SpA Chairman Marco Tronchetti is lining up new investors to keep his grip on the Italian tyremaker after falling out with stakeholder Malacalza Investimenti, which in turn is negotiating an exit.

** U.S.-based investment firm Royalty Pharma is unable to go ahead with its hostile $6.4 billion bid for Irish drug firm Elan for now, following a New York court ruling.

** American Airlines' bankrupt parent received court permission on Tuesday to send its restructuring plan to creditors for a vote, bringing its planned $11 billion merger with US Airways Group a step closer to reality.

** The board of Sprint Nextel Corp may delay next week's shareholder vote on a takeover by SoftBank Corp, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

** Beijing's demand that Glencore Xstrata Plc sell a copper mine in Peru may bring rich dividends for China Inc, as Chinalco Mining Corp International and Hong Kong-listed MMG Ltd are weighing rival bids for the $5 billion-plus project, according to people close to the matter, less than three months after Beijing blessed Glencore's $35 billion purchase of Xstrata.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has raised its stake in a Philippine gaming business involved in building a $1 billion casino-resort project in Manila.

** Carlyle Group LP's aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc has drawn early takeover interest from industry conglomerates and private equity firms in an auction that may fetch between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, several people familiar with the matter said.

** The Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy a business park in India's financial capital Mumbai for about 10 billion rupees ($176 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

** Continental Grain Co, the largest shareholder in Smithfield Foods Inc, said on Monday it would sell its entire stake in the world's biggest pork producer, preventing an impending proxy battle after China' Shuanghui International Holdings moved in to buy Smithfield in a multi-billion dollar deal.

** Britain's biggest customer-owned life insurance firm Royal London said its members approved a planned 220 million pound ($337 million) purchase of the Co-operative Bank's life insurance and asset management arms.

** Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA said it had agreed to sell its U.S. life reinsurance business to France's Scor SE for 579 million euros ($750 million) as it continues to target the sale of non-core assets.

** Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 9 to approve the merger with its U.S. unit CNH .

** Rexel SA's controlling shareholder Ray Investment has sold a 10 percent stake in the French electrical equipment supplier for 487.54 million euros ($635 million), as Ray's private equity owners further reduce their stakes.

** Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd said it had agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Panin Life of Indonesia for $337 million, extending its expansion into Southeast Asia's biggest economy as it hunts for growth overseas.

** Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante on Tuesday said it purchased the 50 percent stake of the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store chain Office Depot Inc it did not already own in a deal worth 8.78 billion pesos ($691 million).

** Morgans Hotel Group Co, embroiled in a proxy battle with its largest shareholder, said its slate of director nominees, if reelected, would consider selling the company, which had a market value of about $218 million at the close of trade on Monday.

** Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd issued its third profit warning in six months as it revealed that potential takeover suitors had walked away from a deal.

** The California Public Employees' Retirement System plans to sell its entire 4 percent stake in Carlyle Group LP as the U.S. public pension fund plans its exit from the private equity manager after 12 years.

** Saudi Arabia's Sahara Petrochemical and Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said on Tuesday they had begun initial talks on a potential merger.

** Anthony Lacavera, the entrepreneur behind the launch of Wind Mobile, said on Tuesday his group is interested in buying Mobilicity after the Canadian government effectively blocked Telus Corp's bid for the small wireless company.

** The Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan is in talks with Centerra Gold Inc to swap its one-third stake in the company for joint ownership of the flagship mine that underpins the economy of the restive ex-Soviet country.