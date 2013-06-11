Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday.

** Fruit and fresh vegetable distributor Dole Food Co Inc received an unsolicited buyout offer from Chief Executive David Murdock, valuing the company at just over $1 billion.

** Britain's Competition Commission said it was inclined to allow the merger of soft drinks maker Britvic and A.G. Barr to go ahead, giving the green light to talks to form one of Europe's biggest drinks firms.

** British water company Severn Trent will see its suitor walk away on Tuesday unless it starts last-minute talks with the Canadian-led consortium whose three previous approaches it has spurned.

** Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , has decided to pursue a deal worth nearly $300 million to buy a 58 percent stake in San Miguel Corp's banking unit, the president of San Miguel said.

** U.S. energy firm Chevron is selling its stake in two Nigerian shallow water oil blocks, the company said, the latest oil major seeking to sell assets in Africa's biggest oil producer.

** Dubai World, the state-linked group whose $25 billion of debt brought the emirate to the brink of financial collapse in 2009, has sold one of its UK assets as part of its efforts to repay creditors.

** China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India's Aditya Birla Group are among companies considering bids for some of Rio Tinto Ltd's Australian coal assets, valued at an estimated $3.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.