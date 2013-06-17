Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Telefonica said on Monday it had not received any indication of interest from AT&T, following a Spanish newspaper report that the government had halted a 70 billion-euro ($93 billion) offer from the U.S. company.

** Starboard Value LP revealed a major stake in Smithfield Foods Inc on Monday and urged the world's largest pork producer to explore a breakup rather than go ahead with a planned $4.7 billion takeover by Chinese meat company Shuanghui International.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it will sell its Longview Timber holdings in the U.S. Pacific Northwest to Weyerhaeuser Co for $2.65 billion, including assumption of debt, and will sell a nearby paper and packaging business to KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp for $1.025 billion.

** The chief executive of European aerospace firm EADS has ruled out another attempt to merge with Britain's BAE Systems, saying that both companies had moved on after the failure of last year's $45 billion deal.

** Private equity firm Cinven has sealed around 1 billion euros in financing from Deutsche Bank, RBC and UBS for its 1.5 billion euro ($1.99 bln) buyout of industrial ceramics firm CeramTec, banking sources said on Monday.

** Private equity firm Bain joined the fight for Norway's Cermaq on Monday, aiming to cherry pick the fish farmer's prize asset for $1.1 billion and putting pressure on Marine Harvest to up its hostile bid for the entire company.

** Johnson & Johnson said it would pay up to $1 billion for Aragon Pharmaceuticals and its experimental drugs for prostate cancer, bolstering J&J's role in the field after it acquired another experimental prostate-cancer treatment four years ago that has become a leading brand.

** Etihad Airways said on Monday it had signed an initial agreement with the Serbian government over a possible equity investment in the country's loss-making JAT Airways.

** United Arab Emirates has revived a proposal to merge its two main stock exchanges in a state-backed deal that could boost trade in the local market and attract more foreign investment to the Gulf state, sources familiar with the plan said. Talks on a potential merger between the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) have occurred on and off since at least 2010.

** German industrial conglomerate Siemens is shutting down the last of its solar energy businesses after it failed to find a buyer, the company said on Monday.

** Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, said it will buy Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. for 943.68 million euros ($1.26 billion), in an overseas expansion drive that has targeted infrastructure assets offering steady recurring income.

** Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, has sold its 10 percent stake in Porsche SE to the luxury carmaker's family shareholders, four years after it first invested in the firm.

** Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corp has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court documents showed on Monday, with rival retailer Lowe's Companies set to buy the majority of its assets for $205 million in cash.

** Spain's CIE Automotive SA will buy a majority stake in the combined auto component unit of India's diversified Mahindra Group for about $116 million to get access to new markets and supply networks.

** Mayanot Eden, best known for its Eden Springs office watercooler brand, agreed to sell its European and Israeli operations to New York-based private equity firm Rhone Capital LLC for 70 million euros ($93.4 million).

** Russia's Rosneft will gain control of around 20.99 percent of share capital in Saras after it made an offer to increase its holding in the Italy's refiner, Rosneft said on Monday.

** Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital has acquired a 97-percent stake in a UAE healthcare company and plans to invest up to 250 million dirhams ($68.1 million) over three years in the fast-growing sector, its chief executive said on Sunday.

** France's Eutelsat Communications SA and U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co are among the suitors to place first-round bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian satellite unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** New Zealand broadcaster MediaWorks Ltd was placed in receivership on Monday after its private equity owners and bankers failed to agree on a refinancing deal, but new owners have been lined up. Investors led by Australian businessman Rod McGeoch, a director of gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd and chairman of Vantage Private Equity Ltd, are set to take over the company.

** Total has bought an 80 percent stake in an Iraqi-Kurdish oil exploration block in a move that reinforces the French oil major's position in the autonomous region where crude reserves are plentiful.

** French luxury and sports brands group PPR is in talks to buy control of Richard Mille, one of the most expensive watch brands on the market, an industry source with first-hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo is vying with Spain's Bankinter to buy the BSI private banking unit of Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp has bought a 38 percent stake in a Saudi oil and gas services company and expects to complete up to three more deals via its $1 billion Gulf fund in 2013, an executive at the firm said.

** ViroPharma Inc, a drug maker specializing in rare diseases, is attracting preliminary acquisition interest from several pharmaceutical companies, according to three people familiar with the matter.