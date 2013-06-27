Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** French insurer Icade SA said it cleared a legal hurdle in its bid to take over Groupama's real estate unit Silic SA in order to create an office property company with more than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of assets.

** John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, is sounding out options for cable operator Charter Communications Inc to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable Inc, according to a media report.

Liberty Media, which holds a 27-percent stake in Charter Communications, is working on how to structure an offer with enough cash to win over Time Warner Cable investors, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

** Fiat SpA could exercise an option as early as Monday to buy a further 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler held by U.S. healthcare trust VEBA, Fiat's chairman said. Fiat, which snapped up a worthless Chrysler in 2009, owns 58.5 percent of the U.S. group with a right to buy 16.6 percent more from VEBA via a series of options on 3.3 percent stakes.

** Deutsche Bank's real estate arm and private equity firm LBO France have agreed to sell Financiere SELEC, a French residential real estate portfolio, to an investment group led by a former Deutsche banker, the companies said on Thursday.

** Blackstone Group LP and Warburg Pincus LLC are among the buyout firms through to the second round of the auction for Carlyle Group LP's aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc, several people familiar with the matter said this week.

A sale of Arinc, which Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle bought in 2007 from a group of U.S. airlines, could fetch between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, sources said.

** South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would acquire drugs and a manufacturing business from U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc in a $1 billion deal to bolster its presence in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

** A consortium formed by Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd has been chosen as the preferred bidder to acquire ING's South Korean insurance unit, a South Korean media outlet reported on Thursday.

** Dish Network Corp has bowed out of the battle for mobile service provider Clearwire Corp, marking the second major blow in less than a week against Dish Chairman and founder Charlie Ergen and his plan to expand into wireless.

** Lukoil has not received any takeover offers and doesn't expect one, its chief said on Thursday, after it became the latest Russian oil company to face speculation it could be a target for state oil company Rosneft.

** Russian state oil major Rosneft OAO on Thursday offered to buy out small shareholders in TNK-BP Holding OAO but said it would pay less for the stock than the price at the time of the takeover in March.

** Spain has lost its direct influence in International Airlines Group in the midst of its controversial restructuring, after nationalized lender Bankia sold its stake in the airline company for 675 million euros ($877 million).

** Precision Castparts Corp said it would buy France's Permaswage SAS for $600 million to expand its product range of airplane components, a deal that comes just months after a major acquisition of a titanium alloy maker.

** Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest banking conglomerate, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Guatemala's Grupo Financiero Reformador for $411 million through its central American unit BAC Credomatic.

** Crestview Partners is looking to sell Birmingham, Michigan-based Munder Capital Management in a deal that could be valued at up to $400 million, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

** Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group will sell its UK variable annuity business to a unit of Berkshire Hathaway for about $258 million as it looks to pay down debt and focus on its property and casualty business.

** Orix Corp bought a stake in the power generation arm of Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc for about 7.2 billion pesos ($165.8 million) as electricity demand surges in the fast-growing archipelago nation.

** Electricity Generating Pcl, Thailand's second-largest private power producer, has spent A$110 million ($102 million) to buy a 113-megawatt wind farm in Australia, in its first foray into the resource-rich country, the company said on Thursday.

** French construction and concessions company Vinci and Credit Agricole's life insurance unit are among candidates to buy a stake the French government is selling in Paris airports operator ADP, newsletter Agefi reported on Thursday.

** St Galler Kantonalbank, a Swiss regional bank, is selling parts of Hyposwiss Private Bank and integrating the rest, saying it wants to strengthen its core business and reduce business risks.

** India's Religare Enterprises Ltd said late on Wednesday U.S.-based bank Customers Bancorp Inc will invest $51 million in the financial services firm through a combination of stake sale by founders and issue of share warrants and fresh shares.

** Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it had extended its footprint in Asia by signing a joint venture with An Ping Investment for the distribution of managed asset products in Taiwan.

** Czech company Gascontrol has withdrawn its bid to buy power group CEZ's hard coal-burning power plant Detmarovice after not getting financing for the deal, a Gascontrol spokeswoman said on Thursday.