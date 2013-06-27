Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** French insurer Icade SA said it cleared a legal
hurdle in its bid to take over Groupama's real estate unit Silic
SA in order to create an office property company with
more than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of assets.
** John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, is sounding out
options for cable operator Charter Communications Inc
to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable Inc, according
to a media report.
Liberty Media, which holds a 27-percent stake in Charter
Communications, is working on how to structure an offer with
enough cash to win over Time Warner Cable investors, Bloomberg
reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
** Fiat SpA could exercise an option as early as
Monday to buy a further 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler held by
U.S. healthcare trust VEBA, Fiat's chairman said. Fiat, which
snapped up a worthless Chrysler in 2009, owns 58.5 percent of
the U.S. group with a right to buy 16.6 percent more from VEBA
via a series of options on 3.3 percent stakes.
** Deutsche Bank's real estate arm and private
equity firm LBO France have agreed to sell Financiere SELEC, a
French residential real estate portfolio, to an investment group
led by a former Deutsche banker, the companies said on Thursday.
** Blackstone Group LP and Warburg Pincus LLC are
among the buyout firms through to the second round of the
auction for Carlyle Group LP's aerospace communications
firm Arinc Inc, several people familiar with the matter said
this week.
A sale of Arinc, which Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle bought
in 2007 from a group of U.S. airlines, could fetch between $1.3
billion and $1.5 billion, sources said.
** South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
said on Thursday it would acquire drugs and a manufacturing
business from U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc in a $1
billion deal to bolster its presence in Europe, Latin America
and Asia.
** A consortium formed by Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd
has been chosen as the preferred bidder to acquire
ING's South Korean insurance unit, a South Korean media
outlet reported on Thursday.
** Dish Network Corp has bowed out of the battle
for mobile service provider Clearwire Corp, marking the
second major blow in less than a week against Dish Chairman and
founder Charlie Ergen and his plan to expand into wireless.
** Lukoil has not received any takeover offers and
doesn't expect one, its chief said on Thursday, after it became
the latest Russian oil company to face speculation it could be a
target for state oil company Rosneft.
** Russian state oil major Rosneft OAO on
Thursday offered to buy out small shareholders in TNK-BP Holding
OAO but said it would pay less for the stock than the
price at the time of the takeover in March.
** Spain has lost its direct influence in International
Airlines Group in the midst of its controversial
restructuring, after nationalized lender Bankia sold
its stake in the airline company for 675 million euros ($877
million).
** Precision Castparts Corp said it would buy
France's Permaswage SAS for $600 million to expand its product
range of airplane components, a deal that comes just months
after a major acquisition of a titanium alloy maker.
** Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest banking
conglomerate, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Guatemala's
Grupo Financiero Reformador for $411 million through its central
American unit BAC Credomatic.
** Crestview Partners is looking to sell Birmingham,
Michigan-based Munder Capital Management in a deal that could be
valued at up to $400 million, according to three sources
familiar with the situation.
** Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group will
sell its UK variable annuity business to a unit of Berkshire
Hathaway for about $258 million as it looks to
pay down debt and focus on its property and casualty business.
** Orix Corp bought a stake in the power generation
arm of Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc
for about 7.2 billion pesos ($165.8 million) as
electricity demand surges in the fast-growing archipelago
nation.
** Electricity Generating Pcl, Thailand's
second-largest private power producer, has spent A$110 million
($102 million) to buy a 113-megawatt wind farm in Australia, in
its first foray into the resource-rich country, the company said
on Thursday.
** French construction and concessions company Vinci
and Credit Agricole's life insurance unit
are among candidates to buy a stake the French government is
selling in Paris airports operator ADP, newsletter
Agefi reported on Thursday.
** St Galler Kantonalbank, a Swiss regional bank,
is selling parts of Hyposwiss Private Bank and integrating the
rest, saying it wants to strengthen its core business and reduce
business risks.
** India's Religare Enterprises Ltd said late on
Wednesday U.S.-based bank Customers Bancorp Inc will
invest $51 million in the financial services firm through a
combination of stake sale by founders and issue of share
warrants and fresh shares.
** Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday
it had extended its footprint in Asia by signing a joint venture
with An Ping Investment for the distribution of managed asset
products in Taiwan.
** Czech company Gascontrol has withdrawn its bid to buy
power group CEZ's hard coal-burning power plant
Detmarovice after not getting financing for the deal, a
Gascontrol spokeswoman said on Thursday.