Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa traders, has explored the possibility of buying Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business, a source familiar with the situation said. Such a purchase would create a global giant in the sector.

** Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoed two bills on Tuesday that would have cleared the way for foreign ownership of farmland and potentially eliminated obstacles to the planned $4.7 billion purchase of Smithfield Foods Inc by a Chinese company.

** Michael Dell has been advised to raise his $24.4 billion offer for Dell Inc, coming under further pressure as billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed he had committed more than $3 billion to back an alternative proposal.

** Yahoo Inc said that it will buy Qwiki Inc, a mobile app for creating videos in Apple Inc's iPhone, as it tries to increase its presence in the world of smartphones and tablets.

** French utility GDF Suez wants to raise at least 600 million euros ($782 million) by selling stakes in its European wind and solar energy units, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

** Avon Products Inc has sold its Silpada Designs jewellery business for $85 million, three years after buying it for $650 million, to focus on its core beauty products business.

** South Africa's Adcock Ingram Holdings said on Wednesday it had received a non-binding offer from CFR Pharmaceuticals to acquire its entire share capital at 73.51 rand per share, to be paid for in both cash and shares.

** A $5.6 billion bid by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group(MUFG) for a majority stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl may pave the way for more foreign acquisitions of Thai banks as regulatory restrictions ease.

** Perform is raising 120 million pounds ($182 million) in a share sale to fund the purchase of sports data supplier Opta and future deals, the digital rights company said on Wednesday.

** Poland-focused shale explorer San Leon Energy Plc said it would farm out its oilfield in the Baltic basin in Poland to privately owned Wisent Oil and Gas, sending its shares up by as much as 18.5 percent.