Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Italy's biggest bank UniCredit may consider a
partnership for its business that manages 42 billion euros
($54.24 billion) in bad loans following interest from
international investors, banking sources said on Thursday.
** Swedish private equity firm EQT has hired Morgan Stanley
for the sale of gas grid operator Swedegas, which could fetch
more than 500 million euros ($650 million), two people familiar
with the matter said.
** Greece will sell its natural gas company DEPA in the
first half of 2014, a timetable that could push back plans to
sell the country's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum
, an official at the country's privatisation agency
said on Friday.
** Swiss private bank Landolt & Cie has merged with the
Swiss subsidiary of Banque Degroof Luxembourg to offer more
services to clients as the industry comes under pressure from
falling revenues and higher compliance costs.
** One of Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup's main
shareholders said on Thursday he is prepared to increase his
stake to over 20 percent by acquiring unsold rights to buy
shares in a capital increase that ends on Friday.
** Telecom Italia SpA has ended contacts with
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd on merging their Italian mobile
businesses, preferring to focus on a plan to spin off its
fixed-line network.
** Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever
said it had acquired a little over two-thirds of Indian
unit Hindustan Unilever following the close of a
voluntary tender offer, falling short of its plan to raise its
stake to as much as 75 percent.
** Japan's Panasonic Corp plans to shut down its
sole European solar cell plant next March and dismiss about 500
workers at the factory, the Nikkei reported.
** Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain has backed out
of a planned investment of $75 million in indebted Israeli
conglomerate IDB Holding Corp, an industry source and
Israeli media said.
** Czech businessman Petr Otava is interested in buying a
coking plant put up for sale by loss-making coal miner New World
Resources , news website www.aktualne.cz
reported.
** The Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced
its official approval of two related deals by Sprint Nextel Corp
SoftBank Corp and Clearwire Corp.
The regulatory approval was the last hurdle for SoftBank's
$21.6 billion bid to buy 78 percent of Sprint, the No. 3 U.S.
wireless provider.
** Shares of Dell Inc fell more than 3 percent on
Friday, as investors grew skeptical that founder Michael Dell
and Silver Lake Partners will raise their $24.4 billion buyout
bid in order to overcome growing opposition
** Japanese consumer electronics firm Panasonic Corp
will buy up to 13 percent of Gorenje, one of
the biggest household appliance makers in Eastern Europe, as it
aims to tap growing demand in the region.
The maker of Viera televisions will pay 10 million euros
($12.9 million) for the stake in Gorenje, which manufactures
energy efficient appliances under multiple brand names. It sells
to 90 countries and exports 95 percent of its output.
** Daimler's premium car brand Mercedes-Benz has
sold its stake in a French dealership with four showrooms, the
carmaker said on Thursday.
** More than a dozen top banks are finalising plans to run a
20 billion pound ($30 billion) share sale in part-nationalised
Lloyds, one of the most prestigious British deals in
recent years, but with fees cut to the bone.
Banks need to pitch by Monday to handle the sale of the
government's 39 percent shareholding in Lloyds and - later - its
81 percent of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), UK Financial
Investments (UKFI), which manages the government's shares, says.