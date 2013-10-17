Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1520 GMT on Thursday:

** Italy's Ferrero, the maker of Nutella chocolate spread, denied it received an offer from Swiss food group Nestle or any other competitors and said it was not for sale. Italian daily La Repubblica had said earlier that Nestle had submitted an offer for Ferrero, a family-owned firm that bankers say is worth more than 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion).

** U.S. apparel retailer Jos A. Bank Clothiers Inc has received support for its $2.3 billion takeover bid for Men's Wearhouse Inc from the majority of the shareholders with big stakes in both companies, Jos A. Bank chairman Robert Wildrick said in an interview on Wednesday.

** Pactera Technology International Ltd, China's largest technology outsourcing company, agreed to be taken private by a consortium led by Blackstone Group LP for $625 million.

** South Africa's Pan African Resources and Canada's Giyani Gold have jointly bid for AngloGold Ashanti's Navachab mine in Namibia for $131 million, the Namibian Sun reported. AngloGold put the Navachab mine up for sale earlier this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

** Pipeline firm Transneft said it had bought 10 percent of Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port, moving to increase its stake as it battles Summa Group for control of NCSP, whose ports handle most of Russia's oil exports.

** The owner of STK, a New York-based steakhouse restaurant group that markets itself to women, has attracted $44.3 million from investors, bringing a chain billed as "not your daddy's steakhouse" a step closer to the stock market. One Group LLC, which operates hotels, restaurants and lounges, said it is being acquired by Committed Capital Acquisition Corp, a cashed up investment vehicle

** British insurer Just Retirement, a provider of pensions to unhealthy retirees including heavy smokers, is seeking a London listing as its private equity owners look to reduce their holdings. Chief Executive Rodney Cook told Reuters "at least 40 percent" of the company will be offered to investors.

** Poland may put up for sale its 500 million-zloty ($160 million) stake in chemicals group Ciech before the end of this year to help fund state-owned investment vehicle PIR's infrastructure investments, market sources said.

** Colombian state-owned oil producer Ecopetrol and Venezuela's PDVSA are considering setting up a joint-venture to search for oil in Venezuela's Orinoco belt, Colombia's foreign minister said.

** Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said it would not rule out the sale of a minority stake in its Western Australia port and rail infrastructure assets, but no talks were currently underway.