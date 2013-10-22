Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc last week slashed its stake in the world's No.3 retailer, Tesco Plc, by about one-fifth, or 300 million pounds ($485 million), according to a stock market filing on Monday. The move came two weeks after Tesco posted a decline in its first-half profit as earnings from mainland Europe tumbled 68 percent, and the grocer struggled to regain market share in its main British market.

** Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is reviewing options for its pharmaceuticals unit, it said, effectively putting up for sale its prescription medicine for heroin addiction, which faces cheap, copycat competition. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has valued the business at about 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).

** Paradise Group, one of South Korea's largest casino operators, and Japanese gaming company Sega Sammy plan to invest $1.7 billion to build a luxury resort to tap a surge in Chinese gamblers flocking to the country.

** Brazilian state-run energy company Petrobras joined forces with European oil majors and Chinese rivals on Monday to buy the country's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price, a worse-than-expected outcome for a sale designed to launch Brazil as a petroleum power. The consortium will be led by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, and include France's Total SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

** Power-management chipmaker Microsemi Corp said it would buy atomic clock equipment maker Symmetricom Inc for about $230 million.

** U.S. software billionaire Bill Gates has bought 6 percent of Spanish construction company FCC for 113.5 million euros ($155 million), the company said in a statement on Monday.

** Austrian insurance group Uniqa has agreed to buy insurance companies in Croatia and Serbia from Switzerland's Baloise for 75 million euros ($103 million), it said. The acquisition of the Basler companies will boost Uniqa's market position, particularly in Croatia, the company said.

** Private equity firm Actis said it invested $48 million in Indian pharmaceuticals company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd for a significant stake.

** Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 7.5 percent stake in oil producer QEP Resources Inc, according to regulatory paperwork filed on Monday. Jana, which is now QEP's largest shareholder, first invested in the Denver-based company last year.

** New Zealand telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd confirmed it was looking at the sale of its Australian unit AAPT.