Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Friday:
** China Investment Corporation, an investment fund owned by
the Chinese government, is backing a Chinese food company that
is considering bidding for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Holdings Co, the Business Spectator reported on
Friday, without citing any sources or naming the company.
** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's troubled shipbuilder OSX
Brasil SA and oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes
SA, have taken another step toward emerging from Latin America's
largest-ever bankruptcy with a deal to swap Oleo e Gas debt for
stock.
** Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd
said late on Thursday it plans to return about S$607 million
($478 million) in cash to shareholders via a capital reduction.
** Textron Inc, maker of Cessna planes, said it will
buy aircraft maker Beechcraft Corp for about $1.4 billion in
cash, in a deal that sees Textron expand its aviation business.
** Bega Cheese Ltd is in talks with
"non-Australian" investors on a possible sale of its stake in
Australia's oldest dairy firm, Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Company Holdings Ltd, a source familiar with
the situation said, adding a new twist to one of the country's
most contested takeover battles in years.
** French oil company Total SA said Qatar
Petroleum International had taken a 15 percent stake in Total
E&P Congo through a share capital increase following a framework
agreement signed in May.
** Turkey's Yildiz Holding AS has agreed to buy privately
owned DeMet's Candy Co, the U.S. maker of Flipz chocolate
pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, for $221 million, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
** The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant
submitted a revised business plan to the government on Friday
aimed at securing steady profit with the restart of its
undamaged Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant in July.
** Chinese budget carrier Spring Airlines has gained
approval for a Japanese joint venture set to begin flying in
May. Shanghai-based Spring Airlines currently flies to the
Japanese cities of Ibaraki, Saga and Takamatsu. It holds 33
percent of the Japanese joint venture, while the remainder is
controlled by Japanese funds and other domestic interests.
** German utility RWE AG said it had agreed to
sell the heat activities of Dutch unit Essent to Dutch pension
fund service provider PGGM and Dalkia, which is owned by
France's Veolia Environnement and EDF.
** NK Rosneft OAO said on Friday it will focus on
integrating Morgan Stanley's oil trading unit it agreed
to buy last week rather than making new acquisitions.