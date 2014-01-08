Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** U.S. drugs wholesale group McKesson is preparing
to offer concessions to hedge fund Elliott to save its planned
acquisition of Germany-based peer Celesio, three
people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday. Elliott, which
has amassed a stake large enough to block the deal, has said it
rejects the $8.3 billion bid in its current form.
** Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp offered to
buy Riverbed Technology Inc for about $3.08 billion in
cash, a move analysts said was likely to trigger higher bids for
the network equipment maker.
** Drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc said it would
buy specialty pharmaceutical maker Aptalis from private equity
firm TPG Capital for $2.9 billion in a deal it promised would
increase next year's earnings, sending its shares up nearly 14
percent.
** Abu Dhabi will take full control of the UAE' biggest
oilfields when its decades-old venture with four western oil
giants ends this weekend, while it weighs new partnerships that
could include its long-term collaborators or Asian newcomers.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co, the world's biggest dealer
in over-the-counter metals derivatives, has added its metals
futures brokerage to the sale of its physical commodities
business, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Private equity-owned Skillsoft Ltd is exploring a sale
that it hopes will value the provider of educational software
at around $2 billion, including debt, according to several
people familiar with the matter. Skillsoft, which was taken
private in 2010 by Berkshire Partners LLC, Advent International
Corp and Bain Capital LLC for $1.2 billion, is working with
Deutsche Bank AG to find potential buyers, the people
said on Tuesday.
** CEC Entertainment Inc, the parent of family
restaurant and entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese, is exploring
a potential sale to private equity, according to people familiar
with the matter. The Irving, Texas-based company, which has a
market capitalization of around $760 million, is working with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and has been speaking with
interested buyers over the last several months, the people said
on Tuesday.
** Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International
has decided not to sell its Hungarian unit for now, two sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday, after
media reports that such a deal could be imminent.
** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will buy another
$250 million worth of BlackBerry Ltd's convertible
debentures, the companies said Wednesday, providing the
struggling smartphone maker with much-needed cash.
** Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance is exploring a
possible sale of its Russell Investments asset management
business, which has $247 billion in assets under management,
according to four people familiar with the situation. The
Milwaukee-based insurer is discussing selling the Russell
subsidiary because it has decided it is not a core part of its
business, the people said on Tuesday.
** Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
offered to buy U.S. neurology drugs maker NuPathe Inc
for $114 million plus milestone payments related to
NuPathe's Zecuity migraine treatment.
** Health insurer WellPoint Inc said on Tuesday it
reached an agreement to sell 1-800 Contacts, its online contact
lens business, to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners in
order to focus on its core insurance business. Financial terms
of the deal and a separate transaction to sell a similar eye
glasses business, glasses.com, to Luxottica Group were
not disclosed.
** Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in medical technology
group Sorin, as it continued planned asset sales to
help return to profit and avoid nationalisation.
** Chinese recycling tycoon Chen Guangbiao dialed back his
ambitious plans to buy The New York Times Co just over a
week after making his intentions public. "The level of
difficulty is great," he said through a translator on Tuesday.
** Taiwan's Eastern Media International Corp is
bidding to buy Carlyle Group's entire 61 percent stake in
local TV company Eastern Broadcasting which is worth around $240
million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
** Singapore's Tigerair is selling its Philippine business
to Cebu Pacific, the archipelago's biggest airline, leaving just
three main players in a market flush with planes but thin on
passengers.
** Facebook Inc is buying India-based Little Eye
Labs, a startup that builds performance analysis and monitoring
tools for mobile Android apps, in a move that marks the social
networking giant's first deal in the country.
** Private equity firm Dering Capital is in advanced talks
to buy French broadcasting masts operator TDF, and is
the last remaining bidder after a Canadian consortium dropped
out, Les Echos reported on Wednesday.
** South Korean online news outlet Edaily on Wednesday
reported that Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd and AstraZeneca Plc were among
parties in talks to acquire the biotech firm Celltrion Inc
.
** Norwegian paper firm Norske Skog sold the remaining 49
percent of its Brazilian operations to a consortium of Chilean
investors controlled by Group BO/Pathfinder for $37 million, it
said on Wednesday. The firm already sold 51 percent of the
business to the same investors last June.
** Singapore's Blumont Group Ltd, which suffered a
sudden implosion in its share price in October, has canceled its
proposed acquisition of Hudson Minerals Holdings Pte Ltd, which
has interests in an Indonesian iron ore exploration company.
** Dubai-listed logistics group Aramex is eyeing
acquisitions in South Africa and east Africa in the second half
of this year, its founder and vice-chairman Fadi Ghandour said
on Wednesday.
** Diageo Plc and celebrity rapper turned business
mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs have jointly bought luxury U.S. tequila
brand DeLeon, hoping to repeat the success they have had with
the company's fast-growing Ciroc vodka.
** Oil and gas company Hess Corp said it filed with
regulators to spin off its gas station and convenience store
network, the latest business the company is shedding in response
to a campaign by activist investor Elliott Management.
** Amazon.com Inc signed a deal allowing it to
stream CBS Corp's new science-fiction thriller series
"Extant" four days after it is broadcast on television. The
show, starring Halle Berry, is about an astronaut, who comes
home after spending a year alone in space, and tries to
reconnect with her husband and son.