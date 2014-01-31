Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer AG agreed to
sell its coatings unit Metco to peer Oerlikon for about
850 million Swiss francs ($949 million) in cash, as it seeks to
focus on its three main businesses.
** Uranium miner Cameco Corp said it has agreed to
sell its interest in Bruce Power, a partnership that operates
one of the world's largest nuclear generating facilities in
Ontario, for C$450 million ($403 million).
** Merck & Co Inc has received approaches from large
consumer companies interested in buying its consumer healthcare
business, best known for Coppertone sunscreen and Claritin
allergy medicine, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Austria is open to Carlos Slim's America Movil
taking a majority stake in Telekom Austria, the head
of the state holding company said, paving the way for a
long-awaited move by the billionaire investor.
** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest
laboratory equipment maker, has won U.S. antitrust approval to
buy California's Life Technologies Corp on the
condition that some assets are sold, the Federal Trade
Commission said.
** U.S. investment firm Blackstone and Canadian
property manager Ivanhoe Cambridge said on Friday they held
22.98 percent of French real-estate investment firm Gecina
following a ruling by a Luxembourg court.
** U.S. officials are likely to allow China's Lenovo Group
to buy IBM's low-end server business and Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility handset business if it agrees to
concessions aimed at protecting U.S. national security, experts
said.
** Indian utility Tata Power Co Ltd said it had
agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in coal mining firm PT
Arutmin Indonesia to Indonesia's Bakrie Group for $500 million.
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on
Friday it will buy a 10.4 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas
del Perú (TgP) from Peruvian engineering and construction firm
Graña y Montero for about $200 million.
** India's Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, a unit of the
Aditya Birla Group, has agreed to sell its business process
outsourcing unit Minacs to a group of investors for $260
million.
** American buyout group KKR has agreed to take a 10
percent stake in Hertha Berlin in a deal worth about 60 million
euros that will boost the capital club's finances and brand in
the Bundesliga, the two sides said on Friday.
** South Africa's Bidvest said it had raised its
stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd to more
than 34 percent, enough to block a rival $1.2 billion bid and
prompt Adcock to seek urgent talks with its Chilean suitor.
** Hungary's OTP Bank Nyrt signed a deal to buy
the Croatian banking arm of Italy's Banco Popolare for
107 million kunas ($18.94 million) to expand its business in the
new European Union member state, OTP said in a statement.
** Private equity investor Lone Star has hired
Rothschild and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as
advisors for the planned sale of German corporate bank IKB
Deutsche Industriebank AG, two people familiar with the
transaction said.
** Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA said it would
probably make an offer for Catalunya Caixa when it came up for
auction, becoming the third Spanish bank to express interest in
the state-owned lender.
** Deutsche Telekom AG dismissed as speculation
media reports that it was considering raising its stake in its
Greek unit OTE. The German firm owns a controlling
40-percent stake in the unit.
** The United Kingdom's Greenko Group Plc may buy
Lanco Infratech Ltd's Budhil hydropower project, the
newspaper Mint reported.
** Public finance specialist Depfa, which state-rescued
German bank Hypo Real Estate Holding put on the
block, has attracted binding offers from several private equity
groups and hedge funds. The offers value Depfa at 200-300
million euros, sources said.
** Zynga Inc will shed 15 percent of its workforce
to slash costs and buy mobile game developer NaturalMotion for
$527 million to refresh a stalled games pipeline.