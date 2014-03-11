Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

March 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a U.S. sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal that could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Altice said its 10.9 billion euro ($15.1 billion) cash and share offer to combine Vivendi's SFR unit with Numericable still stood and remained valid until Friday. The deal would see Vivendi retain a 32 percent stake in the new combined mobile operator. Bouygues Telecom has made a rival bid for 10.5 billion euros, in which Vivendi would keep 46 percent.

** Japan's SoftBank Corp is still trying to buy T-Mobile US Inc and merge it with its U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said, even though U.S. regulators appear set against a deal.

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp said it would close its railway equipment business, which was damaged by its involvement in a cartel, after failing to secure a sale of its wider railways and construction arm.

** Dutch supermarkets group Ahold agreed to buy 50 supermarkets from Austria's SPAR AG in the Czech Republic for 5.25 billion Czech crowns ($266 million), under a strategy to use some of its cash pile to grow in markets near where it is already present.

** Standard Chartered's private equity arm has acquired a quarter of Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corp Plc for $57 million, its first investment in the growing African power industry.

** Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp has offered to buy 51 percent of Malaysia's Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, bidding more on a per-share basis than a rival Malaysian firm.

** UniCredit unit Bank Austria expects to be able to sell its Ukraine business within a year, but this depends on events in the country, its finance chief said.

** Austria and America Movil are still in talks on pooling their stakes in Telekom Austria but have not moved to formal negotiations, the state holding company said.

** German retailer Douglas has sold Hussel, its chain of confectionary stores to Emeran Capital Partners, as part of plans to focus on its perfume and beauty stores under its new owners.

** U.S. investment group Baron Capital has built up a stake worth about $150 million in English soccer champions Manchester United, according to a regulatory filing. The investment by New York-based Baron represents about 5.8 percent of United's $2.6 billion market value but a dual-share structure means that the American Glazer family remains firmly in control of the club.