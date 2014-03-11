Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

March 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
** Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a
U.S. sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal
that could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Altice said its 10.9 billion euro ($15.1
billion) cash and share offer to combine Vivendi's SFR
unit with Numericable still stood and remained valid
until Friday. The deal would see Vivendi retain a 32 percent
stake in the new combined mobile operator. Bouygues Telecom
has made a rival bid for 10.5 billion euros, in which
Vivendi would keep 46 percent.
** Japan's SoftBank Corp is still trying to buy
T-Mobile US Inc and merge it with its U.S. wireless
carrier Sprint Corp, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said, even
though U.S. regulators appear set against a deal.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp said it would close its
railway equipment business, which was damaged by its involvement
in a cartel, after failing to secure a sale of its wider
railways and construction arm.
** Dutch supermarkets group Ahold agreed to buy 50
supermarkets from Austria's SPAR AG in the Czech Republic for
5.25 billion Czech crowns ($266 million), under a strategy to
use some of its cash pile to grow in markets near where it is
already present.
** Standard Chartered's private equity arm has
acquired a quarter of Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corp Plc
for $57 million, its first investment in the growing
African power industry.
** Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp has offered to buy 51
percent of Malaysia's Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd,
bidding more on a per-share basis than a rival Malaysian firm.
** UniCredit unit Bank Austria expects to be able
to sell its Ukraine business within a year, but this depends on
events in the country, its finance chief said.
** Austria and America Movil are still in talks on
pooling their stakes in Telekom Austria but have not
moved to formal negotiations, the state holding company said.
** German retailer Douglas has sold Hussel, its chain of
confectionary stores to Emeran Capital Partners, as part of
plans to focus on its perfume and beauty stores under its new
owners.
** U.S. investment group Baron Capital has built up a stake
worth about $150 million in English soccer champions Manchester
United, according to a regulatory filing. The
investment by New York-based Baron represents about 5.8 percent
of United's $2.6 billion market value but a dual-share structure
means that the American Glazer family remains firmly in control
of the club.