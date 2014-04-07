Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Carrefour, Groupama ; updates Santander)

April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Switzerland's Holcim unveiled a deal to buy France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement maker, with $44 billion of annual sales, and spark a raft of asset sales worldwide to steer it through antitrust rules.

** Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc will buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its lucrative drug to treat multiple sclerosis, Acthar Gel.

** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to buy generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd for $3.2 billion, betting it can fix factory quality glitches that plagued the current owner, Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co, and got Ranbaxy India-made drugs barred from the United States.

** Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval said it agreed to buy Norwegian marine and offshore pumping group Frank Mohn for 13 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion) in cash to boost its operations in the offshore oil and gas sector.

** Banco Santander Brasil SA agreed to acquire Brazil card payment processor GetNet Tecnologia SA for about 1.1 billion reais ($493 million) in a step aimed at gaining market share.

** Energen Corp said it would sell its natural gas utility Alabama Gas Corp (Alagasco) to Laclede Group Inc for $1.28 billion in cash to focus on oil and gas exploration and production. Laclede will also assume about $320 million of Alagasco's debt.

** The Moulin family that controls French department store Galeries Lafayette said it bought a 6.1 pct stake in Carrefour , making it the second-biggest shareholder in the French supermarket chain.

** Italy's Risanamento said it would accept an offer from former owner Luigi Zunino to buy two French properties out of nine it was planning to sell to Chelsfield/The Olayan Group if the British fund approved the deal.

** Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud-based marketing and public relations software, said it would be bought by private equity firm GTCR Valor Merger Sub Inc for about $446.5 million.

** Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc's main contract manufacturer, is in talks with Asian private equity firm MBK Partners to buy Taiwanese cable TV company China Network Systems, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to buy privately held U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in a deal worth up to $450 million to strengthen its molecular diagnostics business.

** Etihad Airways is still negotiating commercial terms for a potential investment in Alitalia and is close to extending its partnership with Air Berlin, the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi airline said.

** French insurer Groupama said it launched the sale of its entire 1.8 percent stake in Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials.

($1 = 5.99 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 6.55 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.73 Euros) ($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Natalie Grover in Bangalore)