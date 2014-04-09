Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
(Adds Procter & Gamble, Bankia; Updates Risanamento)
April 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Procter & Gamble Co is selling the bulk of its pet food business to Mars Inc for $2.9 billion to focus more on its personal care and cleaning brands, the companies said.
** South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd is set to buy struggling Australian department store operater David for $2 billion after trumping an offer from Myer Holdings Ltd.
** Goldman Sachs Group and U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus are among the companies that have advanced to the next round of the sale process to buy a stake in China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Executives from Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc are expected to defend their plan to merge as they go before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first hearing since the $45.2-billion deal was announced in February.
** Italian real estate group Risanamento said it signed a preliminary deal to sell all its nine French properties for 1.225 billion euros ($1.69 billion).
** Spain's biggest state-owned lender Bankia said it had given UBS and Citigroup a mandate to sell its entire 4.94 percent holding in Spanish utility Iberdrola, one of its last remaining corporate stakes. Spain's bailed-out banks such as Bankia have been among the most active sellers of industrial holdings as they slim down to comply with restructuring plans following a 2012 international rescue.
** Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd and BASF Nederland BV have agreed to invest 1.5 billion ringgit ($463 million) in an aroma ingredients complex in the central state of Pahang, according to a filing.
** Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc said they had agreed to sell their joint venture ASK Chemicals to funds affiliated with private equity investment firm Rhone.
** Finnish utility Fortum said it would sell its Norwegian electricity distribution business as well as its share in Fredrikstad Energi and Fredrikstad Energi Nett to Norway's Hafslund.
** The largest shareholder in Belgian medical supplies company Arseus has sold its entire stake in a private placement, a larger sale than initially planned.
** Oil and gas explorer Tower Resources is raising 19.3 million pounds ($32 million) to expand its African drilling program and help finance the acquisition of Africa-focused Rift Petroleum, the company said.
** Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo, the target of a takeover battle that has taken on political dimensions, said British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners had made the best bid for the company.
($1 = 0.5970 British Pounds) ($1 = 3.2410 Malaysian Ringgit) ($1 = 0.72 Euros) (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.