Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

April 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Monday:

** TIAA-CREF, a retirement services provider to non-profit organizations such as universities and hospitals, said it would acquire asset manager Nuveen Investments for $6.25 billion, seeking to expand its mutual fund and municipal bond offerings.

** Google Inc has acquired solar-powered drone maker Titan Aerospace as the Web search giant ramps up plans to deliver wireless Internet access to remote parts of the world.

** Ivory Coast said it had signed an initial agreement with a consortium including France's Bouygues and South Korea's Hyundai and Dongsan Engineering to build a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) urban rail line in Abidjan.

** CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest property developer, said it has offered S$3.06 billion ($2.45 billion) to buy out minority shareholders in its 65-percent owned CapitaMalls Asia Ltd business.

** Twitter Inc co-founders, Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams, and Chief Executive Richard Costolo have informed U.S. regulators that they did not plan to sell the microblogging company's shares after post-IPO restrictions are lifted in May.

** Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wants to invest up to $2 billion in Telecom Italia if its biggest shareholder Telefonica pulls out of the Italian group, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Mining company Glencore Xstrata said it agreed to buy Chad-focused oil company Caracal Energy for about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion), in a deal which will involve Caracal abandoning a merger with Canada's TransGlobe Energy.

** Liquid natural gas supplier Stabilis Energy said on Monday it would buy most of the U.S. assets of Encana Natural Gas Inc, a unit of Canada's Encana Corp, for an undisclosed price.

** Insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd made an unsolicited bid to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd for about $3.2 billion, an offer that Aspen swiftly rejected.

** Privately held film and TV studio Relativity Media has offered up to $1.1 billion to buy Maker Studios, whose shareholders are scheduled to vote on Tuesday on a bid by the Walt Disney Co, according to a letter provided to Reuters.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's buyout arm said on Monday they had agreed to acquire capital markets data and software provider Ipreo Holdings LLC from another buyout firm, KKR & Co LP .

** The Polish unit of French-owned delivery firm DPD has signed an initial agreement to buy its Polish rival Siodemka, Siodemka said in a statement on Monday.

** Britain's largest pawnbroker H&T said on Monday it had ended talks with the administrators of its smaller rival Albemarle & Bond about buying some of the chain's assets.

** London-listed shale gas explorer San Leon Energy dropped plans on Monday to buy a 75 percent stake in Turkish energy company Alpay Enerji, blaming delays in government approval and the strong devaluation of the Turkish lira.

** PZU, eastern Europe's biggest insurer, is close to acquiring Lithuanian rival Lietuvos draudimas from British group RSA in a deal valued at around 100 million euros ($139 million), sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

** German scents and flavors group Symrise is to buy France's Diana Group for an agreed 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt to narrow the gap on top rival Givaudan and expand in natural ingredients and pet food.

** India's No.2 smartphone maker Micromax Informatics Ltd has expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korean peer Pantech Co Ltd as part of its drive to expand overseas and go upmarket, two sources said on Monday.

** ThyssenKrupp is in talks to sell its Swedish marine defense unit to Saab after failing to reach a deal with Sweden for a new generation of submarines as the country tries to protect its defense manufacturing sector.

** China-focused hospital operator Chindex International Inc received a buyout offer of $23 per share, higher than the $19.50 offered by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 600196.SS and private equity firm TPG in February.