Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

April 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it bought social data provider Gnip for an undisclosed amount, signaling that it would take on a new role of packaging and selling data, a service in demand by business and government.

** Johnson Controls Inc said on Wednesday that it would acquire Air Distribution Technologies from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $1.6 billion, in a move aimed at expanding its offerings in the ventilation products segment.

** The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.

** The board of Brazilian railway company America Latina Logistica SA approved a proposal on Tuesday to merge with Rumo Logistica SA, a subsidiary of Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio.

** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group stood by its 2014 financial targets on Wednesday despite unusually weak sales of disinfectants and signaled it was leaning toward spinning off its declining pharmaceuticals business.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that it would keep its cocoa presses but still wanted to sell its chocolate business after long-running negotiations to sell the money-losing operations to a buyer collapsed.

** ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA Group has agreed to sell its heat exchangers division, with a value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt, to private equity investor Triton.

** France's BioAlliance Pharma said it agreed to buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Topotarget to boost its scale and combine their pipelines of new rare cancer treatments.

** Finland's Metso spurned a merger approach from rival engineering firm Weir on Wednesday, leaving the British company casting around for other ways to boost its mining equipment business.

** New Zealand raised NZ$733 million ($635 million) from the sale of a minority stake in power firm Genesis Energy Ltd - the last of four partial privatizations to bolster state finances although they did not raise as much as first hoped.

** Turkish cement makers are interested in acquisition opportunities that could arise from the merger of Holcim of Switzerland and France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement maker.

** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell a controlling 55 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business Republic Group for $121 million to a group of unnamed investors. ($1 = 1.16 New Zealand dollars) ($1 = 0.72 euros) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)