Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

April 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it bought
social data provider Gnip for an undisclosed amount, signaling
that it would take on a new role of packaging and selling data,
a service in demand by business and government.
** Johnson Controls Inc said on Wednesday that it
would acquire Air Distribution Technologies from Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board for $1.6 billion, in a move aimed at
expanding its offerings in the ventilation products segment.
** The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief
Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist
investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software
maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its
breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.
** The board of Brazilian railway company America Latina
Logistica SA approved a proposal on Tuesday to merge
with Rumo Logistica SA, a subsidiary of Brazilian sugar and
ethanol company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio.
** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group stood
by its 2014 financial targets on Wednesday despite unusually
weak sales of disinfectants and signaled it was leaning toward
spinning off its declining pharmaceuticals business.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that it
would keep its cocoa presses but still wanted to sell its
chocolate business after long-running negotiations to sell the
money-losing operations to a buyer collapsed.
** ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has
been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and
has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their
buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** German industrial machinery and process engineering group
GEA Group has agreed to sell its heat exchangers
division, with a value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion)
including debt, to private equity investor Triton.
** France's BioAlliance Pharma said it agreed to
buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Topotarget
to boost its scale and combine their pipelines of new rare
cancer treatments.
** Finland's Metso spurned a merger approach from
rival engineering firm Weir on Wednesday, leaving the
British company casting around for other ways to boost its
mining equipment business.
** New Zealand raised NZ$733 million ($635 million) from the
sale of a minority stake in power firm Genesis Energy Ltd
- the last of four partial privatizations to bolster
state finances although they did not raise as much as first
hoped.
** Turkish cement makers are interested in acquisition
opportunities that could arise from the merger of Holcim
of Switzerland and France's Lafarge to
create the world's biggest cement maker.
** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group
said on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell a
controlling 55 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business
Republic Group for $121 million to a group of unnamed investors.
