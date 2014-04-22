Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

April 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it would buy
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's animal health business
for $5.4 billion in cash to strengthen and diversify its Elanco
unit.
** Activist investor William Ackman teamed up with Canadian
drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to
make a joint run at buying wrinkle-treatment maker Allergan Inc
, according to security filings on Monday.
** Lufthansa's IT infrastructure business, which
the airline is trying to sell, is drawing interest from IBM
, Hewlett-Packard and France's Atos,
German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported,
without citing any sources.
** French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it
had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Crelan, Belgium's
seventh-largest banking group, to Belgian cooperative banks.
** Nidec Corp, a top Japanese maker of precision
motors, said on Tuesday it would take full control of two
subsidiaries through share swaps to strengthen the group amid
tough global competition and weak demand in its core PC, digital
camera and other markets.
** Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp
said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based
accessories brand Totes Isotoner Corp in partnership
with private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.
** Japanese financial services company Orix Corp
will buy precious metal, diamond and jewellery recycler Net
Japan Co from Baring Private Equity Asia for around 21 billion
yen ($204.74 million), people with knowledge of the matter said
on Tuesday.
** Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co
Ltd and private equity firm TPG Capital agreed to
buy China-focused Chindex International Inc in a
beefed-up $461 million deal after trumping a rival bid.
** Pakistan's MCB Bank Ltd will set up a wholly
owned Islamic banking subsidiary while dropping plans to take a
stake in Islamic lender Burj Bank, according to a filing with
the Karachi stock exchange.
** A significant majority of shareholders in Chilean shipper
Compania SudAmericana de Vapores lent their support to
the firm's merger with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, allowing
the agreed deal to clear a hurdle.
($1 = 102.5700 Japanese Yen)
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)