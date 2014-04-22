Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

April 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it would buy Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's animal health business for $5.4 billion in cash to strengthen and diversify its Elanco unit.

** Activist investor William Ackman teamed up with Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to make a joint run at buying wrinkle-treatment maker Allergan Inc , according to security filings on Monday.

** Lufthansa's IT infrastructure business, which the airline is trying to sell, is drawing interest from IBM , Hewlett-Packard and France's Atos, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported, without citing any sources.

** French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Crelan, Belgium's seventh-largest banking group, to Belgian cooperative banks.

** Nidec Corp, a top Japanese maker of precision motors, said on Tuesday it would take full control of two subsidiaries through share swaps to strengthen the group amid tough global competition and weak demand in its core PC, digital camera and other markets.

** Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based accessories brand Totes Isotoner Corp in partnership with private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.

** Japanese financial services company Orix Corp will buy precious metal, diamond and jewellery recycler Net Japan Co from Baring Private Equity Asia for around 21 billion yen ($204.74 million), people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd and private equity firm TPG Capital agreed to buy China-focused Chindex International Inc in a beefed-up $461 million deal after trumping a rival bid.

** Pakistan's MCB Bank Ltd will set up a wholly owned Islamic banking subsidiary while dropping plans to take a stake in Islamic lender Burj Bank, according to a filing with the Karachi stock exchange.

** A significant majority of shareholders in Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores lent their support to the firm's merger with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, allowing the agreed deal to clear a hurdle. ($1 = 102.5700 Japanese Yen) (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)