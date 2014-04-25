Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Essar Energy, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Mercator, Mauser, Mylan, Deoleo)

April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** General Electric is in talks with Alstom to take over its global power business and a deal could be announced in the coming days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, said on Friday it was looking into proposals to expand, including the possible acquisition of Citibank's Greek operations.

** Poland's state railways operator PKP relaunched the sale of its telecoms arm TK Telekom, having failed to find a buyer at the right price last year, two market sources told Reuters on Friday.

** Mazda Motor Corp has agreed with Ford Motor to start talks to sell the U.S. carmaker all of its stake in a joint venture that runs the Flat Rock plant in the United States, Chief Executive Officer Masamichi Kogai said on Friday.

** Oji Holdings said on Friday that it and government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan will buy the pulp, paper and packaging business of New Zealand's Carter Holt Harvey Ltd for about NZ$1.037 billion ($888.50 million).

** Germany's BASF said on Friday it would sell a plant in Norway and cut jobs around the world as it tries to boost profits at its health and nutrition business.

** Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, a marketer and distributor of healthcare and cleaning products, said it would buy rival Insight Pharmaceuticals Corp for $750 million in cash to expand its range of feminine care products.

** German utility EnBW has formally acquired a 7.43 percent stake British bank Barclays held on behalf of the company in smaller peer MVV Energie, MVV said on Friday.

** Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, said on Friday it was considering plans to dilute its holding in the Montara oil field off Australia after several delays and rising costs.

** Nokia on Friday said the sale of its once-dominant handset business to Microsoft has been closed after the companies agreed to leave two factories in India and Korea out of the deal.

** The Carlo Tassara Group has sold a 4.7 percent stake in Poland's mid-tier bank Alior Bank at 79 zlotys ($26.01) per share, the bank confirmed on Friday.

On Wednesday, market sources told Reuters that Carlo Tassara found buyers for a stake valued at almost 261 million zlotys ($86 million).

** British asset manager Marshall Wace is to buy a controlling stake in U.S. investment firm Eaglewood Capital Management, looking to capitalize on growth in peer-to-peer and online lending where Eaglewood is already involved.

** Cable & Wireless Communications has sold its stake in Monaco Telecom to French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, chief executive and founder of low-cost telecoms provider Iliad , for 322 million euros ($445 million).

** Telecoms group Swisscom said it had submitted a non-binding offer worth 230 million Swiss francs ($260.7 million) to buy PubliGroupe's shares in two local directory businesses, creating the potential for a takeover battle.

** German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE said its Kabi unit was forming a joint venture with Russia's Sistema and Zenitco Finance Management LLC.

** NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan's biggest telecom network by subscribers, will sell its stake in its loss-making Indian mobile phone joint venture to partner Tata Group, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell is likely to sell his corporate gardening company ValleyCrest to KKR & Co LP's Brickman unit, the Financial Times reported.

** London's largest and most expensive office building, HSBC Holding Plc's global headquarters, is up for sale and could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP plans to allow investors to sell parts of their stake in buyout funds through a new private market run by Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Allergan Inc approached Shire Plc in recent months about a possible takeover but was rebuffed, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a U.S. drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to lower its tax rate.

** Privately owned activist fund Relational Investors LLC disclosed a 9.08 percent stake in Clean Harbors Inc, saying the hazardous waste manager is "undervalued," according to a regulatory filing.

** Software company Bazaarvoice Inc has agreed to undo a 2012 merger with a rival that had been challenged by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to take a majority stake in software startup PayScale, which offers compensation data to individuals and companies.

** The Gores Group has put Sage Automotive Interiors up for sale more than two years after buying the company, three sources said.

** Canadian Industry Minister James Moore said on Thursday he plans to announce a decision soon on whether or not to approve Telus Corp's C$350 million ($317 million) bid for Mobilicity.

** Department store chain Sears Canada is not actively pursuing any asset sales but would consider opportunities that would "substantially" add value, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

** Pioneers Holding plans to use a capital increase to help finance the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in real estate investment firm Rooya Group, a senior executives said.

** A bid for London-listed Essar Energy Plc by its majority shareholder materially undervalues the company and should be rejected, an independent committee set up to examine the offer reiterated on Friday. Essar Global Fund Ltd (EGFL), which owns about 77 percent of the India-focused resources company, had last month offered 70 pence per share for the stake it does not already own.

** Shareholders of PSA Peugeot Citroen on Friday approved by a large majority the rescue deal that makes Chinese carmaker Dongfeng and the French state core shareholders of the struggling French carmaker.

** Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Friday that it had reached a deal on restructuring its 1 billion euro ($1.38 billion) debt with creditor banks, clearing the last hurdle for its takeover by Croatian rival Agrokor.

** U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan has made a new and improved bid for Meda, valuing its Swedish rival at more than $9 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Buyers are lining up for Germany-based packaging group Mauser with final bids due to be submitted on Monday, banking sources said on Friday. The sale of Mauser by Dubai International Capital, the international investment arm of sovereign wealth fund of the government of Dubai, could fetch around 1.25 billion euros ($1.73 billion), one of the banking sources said.

** Private equity firm CVC has finalized a deal to buy 29.99 percent of Spain's Deoleo, the world's biggest bottled olive oil company, followed by a full takeover bid at 0.38 euro per share, Deoleo said on Friday. Spanish banks Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum have agreed to sell their 16.5 percent and 4.85 percent stakes, while Dcoop olive cooperative - which tried to block the CVC deal and increase its influence in Deoleo - will sell an 8.64 percent stake. ($1 = 1.17 New Zealand dollars) ($1 = 0.72 euros) ($1 = 0.88 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.59 British pounds) ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 3.04 Polish zlotys) (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)