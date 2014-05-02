Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Visteon, News Corp, Pamplona Capital)

May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc increased its offer for AstraZeneca Plc to 63 billion pounds ($106 billion) on Friday, but the British company promptly rejected the proposal, which would create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals company.

** InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it would return $750 million to shareholders and was considering selling off more hotels after reporting its strongest revenue per room performance in seven quarters.

** Boursorama SA, the online broker controlled by French bank Societe Generale, announced on Friday that it is to close its British business and that 2014 group net income would be near zero as a result.

** Auto parts maker Visteon Corp said it would sell most of its automotive interiors business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP as it focuses on its fast-growing climate control and electronics operations.

** News Corp said it would buy romance novel publisher Harlequin Enterprises Ltd from Canadian newspaper company Torstar Corp to boost its non-English book publishing.

** London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management LLP has cut its stake in Italian lender Unicredit to 4.88 percent from 5.01 percent, according to a filing published by market regulator Consob on Friday.

** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Ltd , has agreed to extend a 3.4 billion peso ($76.3 million) loan convertible into equity to the parent of Century Pacific Food Inc, ahead of the latter's Philippine listing.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit said on Thursday it will buy AltaLink, Canada's regulated electricity transmission company, from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc for about $2.9 billion in cash.

** Goldcorp Inc Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said on Thursday he was disappointed the company failed in its takeover bid for Osisko Mining Corp but not overpaying for the smaller Canadian miner was the right thing to do.

($1 = 0.5919 British Pounds) ($1 = 44.5 pesos) (Compiled by Avik das in Bangalore)