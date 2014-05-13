Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Valeant, Egdon Resources, Bilfinger)
May 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** AT&T Inc is in active talks to buy satellite TV
provider DirecTV and may complete a deal in the next few
weeks that could be worth close to $50 billion, two people
familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer hinted it could raise its
proposed $106 billion offer if AstraZeneca would only
engage in talks, as its boss was grilled by UK lawmakers on his
commitment to British research spending and jobs.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said
on Tuesday it will "improve" its $47 billion takeover offer for
drugmaker Allergan Inc, a day after the U.S. company
rejected the bid.
** Russia's Mechel is in talks with China's
Baosteel and South Korea's Posco on
selling a stake in a unit that has a licence to develop the Elga
coal project in Russia, Vedomosti daily reported on Tuesday.
** Oil and gas explorer Egdon Resources announced a
takeover offer for Alkane Energy's shale gas assets
that would make it Britain's second-largest shale gas company.
** German industrial and services company Bilfinger
has offered to buy privately owned UK commercial
property consultant GVA Grimley Holdings, its latest in a series
of deals to focus on service businesses.
** Hypovereinsbank, the German unit of Italian lender
Unicredit, is considering a sale of its online broker
DAB, Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said.
** Nationalised German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) has told
its owners that the benefits from a sale of its Depfa Bank unit
to U.S.-based investor Leucadia outweighed those
resulting from a winding down of the public finance arm, a
document obtained by Reuters shows.
** Volkswagen's 6.7 billion euro ($9.22 billion)
offer for its Swedish truck division Scania was
accepted by minority shareholders, a big step in the German
automaker's plan to create a trucks alliance to compete in
global markets.
** The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is in talks to buy
Seattle-based Russell Investments in a deal that would expand
its stock index business in the United States, the world's
largest equities trading market.
** China's Guangdong Rising Assets Management has proposed a
A$1.1 billion ($1.03 billion) takeover offer for copper and gold
miner PanAust Ltd, the second bid for an Australian
resources firm by a Chinese state-owned company in two weeks.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp said
on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in industrial gas
provider Taiyo Nippon Sanso for more than 100 billion
yen ($980 million) to provide nitrogen and other gases for its
overseas production facilities.
** Payment processor Vantiv Inc said it would buy
Mercury Payment Systems LLC for about $1.65 billion from private
equity firm Silver Lake Group LLC to strengthen its presence in
the fast-growing market for integrated payment systems.
** Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned
dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the
stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, Sky
News reported Monday.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)