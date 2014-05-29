Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Tyson Foods, Amsurg, Deutsche Telekom, KI Chemistry, Flon Medical, Bankia; updates APG Asset)

** Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, offered to buy Hillshire Brands Co for $6.13 billion to expand into the fast-growing market for breakfast foods.

The offer comes two days after Pilgrim's Pride Corp offered to buy Hillshire in an all-cash deal valued at $6.4 billion to expand its protein footprint with Hillshire's sausages and lunch meats.

** Apple Inc will buy Beats for about $3 billion and bring recording mogul Jimmy Iovine into its ranks, hoping to win points with the music industry and help it catch up in fast-growing music streaming. As expected, Beats co-founders Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre will join Apple as part of the acquisition of the music streaming and audio equipment company.

** Ambulatory surgery center operator Amsurg Corp said it would buy Sheridan Healthcare Inc from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC for about $2.35 billion in cash and stock to enter the outsourced physician services market.

** The Australian government cleared a $1 billion bid by Chinese state-owned Baosteel Resources for iron ore miner Aquila Resources Ltd, removing the only regulatory hurdle to the deal.

** Deutsche Telekom AG has agreed to a plan by Japanese mobile company Softbank Corp to buy T-Mobile US Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. mobile carrier, Kyodo news agency reported, citing industry sources.

** KI Chemistry, controlled by Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk, raised its offer for Ciech to 31 zlotys per share on Thursday, valuing the partly state-owned chemicals maker at 1.08 billion zlotys ($354 million).

** Man Group said it was in talks to buy U.S. asset manager Numeric Holdings and diversify its quantitative fund offering, giving the UK hedge fund manager's share price a boost. A deal for Boston-based Numeric, part-owned by private equity group TA Associates and up for sale since early 2013, would broaden a quant fund stable currently focused on Man's flagship AHL computer-driven funds.

** Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza plans to acquire smaller rival Banca Etruria as the country's banks grapple with weak profitability and sluggish economic growth.

** British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers has entered exclusive talks to acquire rival Orchid pub company for more than 250 million pounds ($417.65 million) after outbidding private equity firms Colony Capital and Starwood Capital, The Times reported late on Wednesday.

** Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz's negotiations to acquire another brewery, which the company flagged in its public share offer this month, have fallen through, newspaper Lidove Noviny said.

** Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management will spend up to $650 million to buy 20 percent of Chinese warehouse firm e-Shang and establish a joint venture, aiming to capitalise on strong demand for storage amid an online shopping boom in China.

** China's Flon Medical Material Co is considering increasing its investment in CollPlant Holdings, an Israeli producer of plant-derived human collagen, a protein vital for tissue repair.

** Spain is not planning to sell more of its controlling stake in bailed-out lender Bankia in the short term, Deputy Economy Minister Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday.

** Spanish property company Colonial said its French unit, Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL), is in exclusive talks to sell its 29.6 percent stake in SICC de Paris to France's Eurosic

