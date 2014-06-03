Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds KKR & Co, Pilgrim's Pride, Porr, B2Gold, Acadia Healthcare)

June 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

** Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the second largest U.S. chicken processor, raised its offer for Hillshire Brands Co , escalating a bidding war with Tyson Foods Inc for the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages. Pilgrim's Pride said its offer valued Hillshire at $7.7 billion, including debt. Tyson Foods' offer values Hillshire at $6.8 billion, including $500 million in debt.

** Minority shareholders of Hong Kong-listed CITIC Pacific Ltd have approved a landmark deal to acquire $36 billion of assets from its state-owned parent, CITIC Group Corp, China's biggest and oldest financial conglomerate. The go-ahead clears the way for the purchase of practically all of the conglomerate's assets.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP KKR.N said it would buy Internet Brands Inc, which operates CarsDirect and other websites, from private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and JMI Equity. A source familiar with the matter said the deal was worth about $1.1 billion.

** Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, an operator of psychiatric and substance-abuse clinics in the United States, said it would buy Partnerships in Care (PiC) for about $660 million to enter the UK market.

** Two offers will be submitted soon to buy DIA France, a loss-making division of Spain-based discount supermarket operator DIA SA which it has put up for sale, a French trade ministry source said on Tuesday. The source, who did not identify the potential buyers, was speaking after Le Figaro newspaper said French retailers Carrefour SA and Casino Guichard Perrachon SA made non-binding offers for the unit last week and had until the end of next week to make firm bids.

** Austrian construction company Porr is interested in buying some or all of German rival Bilfinger's civil engineering division, its chief executive told Reuters. Bilfinger, which wants to wean itself off a business model vulnerable to price wars, said last week it was accepting expressions of interest in its civil engineering division and was preparing the unit for sale.

** Banco Santander's Polish unit, BZ WBK, plans to issue shares worth 2.16 billion zlotys ($710.1 million) to take control of the Spanish bank's smaller local lender, BZ WBK said on Tuesday. BZ WBK, worth almost 35 billion zlotys on the Warsaw bourse GPW.WA, will issue almost 5.4 million shares at 400.53 zlotys each to buy 60 percent in Santander Consumer Bank from Santander Consumer Finance.

** Canada's B2Gold Corp said it would buy Australia's Papillon Resources Ltd in an all-stock deal worth $570 million, to gain access to its Fekola gold deposit in Mali. B2Gold will offer Papillon's shareholders 0.661 B2Gold common shares for each ordinary Papillon share held.

** SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said company officials were in regular contact with U.S. regulators although he had not met with them recently himself, as his company faces stiff regulatory resistance to a possible bid for U.S. wireless operator T-Mobile US Inc.

** The main owner and chief executive of Russia's Severstal' OAO said the sale of its U.S. business would be "an interesting option" that would allow the steelmaker to reduce its debt.

** Swiss fragrance and flavor maker Givaudan SA said it bought French cosmetic ingredients firm Soliance - its first acquisition since the $2.25 billion purchase of Quest International in March 2007. Givaudan did not disclose the price or other deal terms or the identity of the sellers of the privately owned firm.

** Element Financial Corp has agreed to buy PHH Corp's auto fleet leasing business for about $1.4 billion in cash, and will issue $1.1 billion in capital to pay for the deal, the two companies said on Monday.

** China Everbright International Ltd has agreed to a reverse takeover of Singapore-listed HanKore Environment Tech Group, in which it will transfer its water treatment assets to HanKore for S$1.2 billion ($955.2 million) in shares. After the deal, China Everbright will hold 78 percent HanKore shares, and will rename the Singapore water treatment firm China Everbright Water Ltd, HanKore said in a statement late on Monday.

** YuuZoo, a Singapore e-commerce firm run by the former Asia head of Finnish technology company Nokia Oyj, plans to go public through a S$490.9 million ($391 million) reverse takeover of W Corp Ltd.

** Spanish infrastructure company Abertis Infraestructuras SA completed its exit from French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications SA on Tuesday by selling its remaining 5.01 percent stake in the company for 275 million euros ($374.2 million).

** British fashion retailer New Look ruled out having another attempt at a stock market listing for at least another year, though it said it may sell its loss-making French unit Mim.

($1 = 0.7349 Euros)

($1 = 3.0420 Polish Zlotys)

($1 = 1.2563 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)