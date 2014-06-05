Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Societe Generale, Just Energy Group, Santander, Holcim)
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
** Microblogging platform Twitter Inc has been in
talks with Berlin-based audio-sharing website SoundCloud in its
efforts to add a music service to its offering, the Financial
Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Twitter
has weighed up deals worth billions of dollars and also
considered buying music-streaming service Spotify and
internet-radio provider Pandora Media Inc, the newspaper
said.
** Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40 per share
to buy T-Mobile US Inc, a person familiar with the
matter said, marking further progress in the attempt to merge
the third- and fourth-largest U.S. mobile network operators. The
$40 price represents a 17 percent premium to T-Mobile US's
closing share price on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of more
than $32 billion. The shares have more than doubled in price
since the group bought smaller rival MetroPCS a year ago.
** France's Societe Generale and Spain's Santander
are mulling a tie-up with Germany's second-largest
lender, Commerzbank AG, German magazine Bilanz
reported on Thursday. A delegation from Societe Generale
recently met representatives of the German government to talk
about Berlin's 17 percent stake in Commerzbank, the report said,
without specifying its sources.
** Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer Just Energy
Group Inc said it would sell its Ontario-based
water heater and air conditioning home services business for
$505 million to pay down debt. The sale will also help Just
Energy focus on its core electricity and natural gas businesses
across North America and its recently started UK business, the
company said.
** The German government's "bad bank", which is winding down
assets of nationalized lender Hypo Real Estate, has sold a $1.2
billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio to Deutsche
Bank, two sources familiar with the transaction said.
** Spain's biggest bank, Santander, has sold a
historic skyscraper in Madrid to Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group for 265 million euros ($361 million), as foreign
investors pile into the country's property market.
** European Union antitrust regulators cleared
unconditionally on Thursday a German asset swap deal between
Swiss cement company Holcim Ltd and Mexican peer Cemex
SAB de CV. The European Commission said the deal
would not raise competition concerns as there were enough rivals
competing with the merged company. Reuters reported on June 4
that the companies would secure EU approval for the deal.
** Henkel & Co plans to buy French household
cleaner maker Spotless for 940 million euros in cash, its second
purchase in a week as the German consumer goods company builds
its presence in large, profitable, mature markets.
** The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee
will hold a hearing on June 24 to discuss AT&T Inc's
proposed deal to buy DirecTV, the panel said on
Wednesday. The $48.5 billion deal would combine the
second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with the No. 1 satellite TV
provider.
** Telefonica SA will make an offer to buy Mediaset
SpA stake in Spanish pay-TV group Digital Plus,
according to media reports. Telefonica is ready to offer 350
million euros to buy Mediaset's 22 percent stake in Digital
Plus, several Italian papers said. The Spanish telecoms group is
willing to also buy the 56 percent of Digital Plus held by
Spain's Prisa, the papers added.
** China's Baosteel Resources and its Australian bidding
partner on Thursday set a deadline of July 11 on their $1
billion offer for Aquila Resources Ltd, which they are
chasing for its iron ore and coal projects. Aquila, 29 percent
owned by its founder and Executive Chairman Tony Poli, now has
until June 20 to tell shareholders whether to accept the bid.
** Tokyo Star Bank Ltd said on Thursday that Taiwan's CTBC
Financial Holdings had acquired the entire stake in
the second-tier bank, completing the first takeover of a
Japanese bank by a foreign lender.
** Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has
agreed to sell the team for $2 billion and will drop his lawsuit
against the National Basketball Association, his lawyer Maxwell
Blecher said on Wednesday, five weeks after taped racist remarks
Sterling made caused the NBA to ban him for life.
** Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar said on
Wednesday that its board, along with other subsidiaries of the
French retailer Casino, approved a plan to merge their
e-commerce units, which would have combined annual sales of $4.9
billion.
** Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it would sell a
book of UK commercial real estate loans to U.S. hedge fund
Cerberus for 352 million pounds ($589.72 million), a 34 percent
discount to their gross value. Lloyds said the loans had a gross
value of 536 million pounds and were being sold to Promontoria
Holding 109 BV, an affiliate of Cerberus Global
Investors.
($1 = 0.7341 Euros)
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
